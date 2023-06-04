The Idol Cast: Meet the Actors and Musicians Behind The Weeknd’s HBO Series
Here's what we know about The Idol's characters so far and where you've seen these familiar faces before.
HBO’s upcoming series The Idol has gone through at least one major creative overhaul since it was announced, with co-creator Amy Seimetz leaving the show in April 2022. Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) then took over as creators for the series, reshaping it to fit their vision and the version of the show set to premiere June 4, 2023.
We don’t know much about the series, other than HBO’s official logline that reads “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”
Many details on The Idol’s characters, including their names, are still under wraps. But here’s what we know so far and who you can expect to see in the controversial series.
Lily-Rose Depp is Jocelyn
Jocelyn is a young pop-star who is trying to regain her status in the industry after her last tour was derailed by a nervous breakdown. After meeting Tedros, she tries to reinvent herself as an artist and begins a relationship with him that takes her down a dark path. Jocelyn is played by Lily-Rose Depp, a young actress and model who has appeared in Silent Night and Voyagers. She is also the daughter of Johnny Depp.
Abel Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd is Tedros
Abel Tesfaye is most known for his musical talents as pop singer The Weeknd, but also appeared as himself in Uncut Gems. This is his first live-action television role, having lent his voice to characters in The Simpsons and Robot Chicken previously. In The Idol, Tesfaye stars as Tedros, a nightclub owner and self-proclaimed self-help guru who manipulates Jocelyn into joining his cult.
Dan Levy is Jocelyn’s Publicist
Though we don’t yet know his character’s name, we do know that Dan Levy is playing Jocelyn’s Publicist in The Idol. In a clip from the show, we see his character at odds with Tedros over whether or not Jocelyn should do a cover shoot for Rolling Stone, so it seems like not every member of Jocelyn’s team is thrilled about her relationship with the cult leader. Dan Levy is most recognizable from his role in Schitt’s Creek, though he has also appeared in movies like Happiest Season and Admission.
Troye Sivan is Xander
Xander is Jocelyn’s creative director and a close friend of hers. Xander is played by singer Troye Sivan, who, in addition to his music career, has appeared in the movies Boy Erased and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Moses Sumney is Izaak
Moses Sumney plays Izaak, a follower of Tedros. Sumney is a musician whose songs have appeared in Venom and Queen & Slim. He has also appeared as an actor in the movie Creed.
Jane Adams is Nikki
Nikki is a record label executive that’s part of Jocelyn’s team. Nikki is played by Jane Adams, who you may recognize from her roles in Hacks, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and She Dies Tomorrow.
Jennie Ruby Jane is Dyanne
BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making her acting debut in The Idol under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. The K-Pop icon plays Dyanne, one of Jocelyn’s backup dancers and a friend of the singer.
Rachel Sennott is Leia
Rachel Sennott plays Jocelyn’s best friend and assistant Leia. Sennott is most known for her roles in Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies. She also stars alongside Ayo Edebiri in the upcoming movie Bottoms.
Hari Nef is Talia
Hari Nef plays Talia, a Vanity Fair reporter doing a profile on Jocelyn. Before The Idol, Hari Nef appeared in And Just Like That, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Assassination Nation, and Meet Cute.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Destiny
Destiny works with Chaim as Jocelyn’s co-manager. Destiny is played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who you might recognize from Hulu’s High Fidelity series, Only Murders in the Building, and The Lost City.
Eli Roth is a Live Nation Representative
Filmmaker Eli Roth also makes an appearance in the series as a Live Nation Representative working with Jocelyn on her next album. He can be seen in this trailer questioning Tedros’ role in the recording process. Roth has acted in movies like Rock of Ages, Don’t Look Up, and Inglorious Basterds, but is likely more known for directing Cabin Fever (2002), Hostel I and II, and The Green Inferno.
Suzanna Son is Chloe
Suzanna Son plays Chloe, one of Tedros’ followers. Son is most known for her role in the movie Red Rocket.
Hank Azaria is Chaim
Hank Azaria plays Chaim, Jocelyn’s co-manager. Azaria is most known for his voice work in The Simpsons, but has also starred in a number of movies and TV shows such as the Night at the Museum series, Brockmire, and Friends.
Tyson Ritter is unknown
Frontman for The All-American Rejects Tyson Ritter is set to star in The Idol, though we don’t yet know what his role will be in the series. IMDB credits him as starring in all 6 episodes, meaning he could likely be a series regular or at least have a major recurring role. Though Ritter is likely known most for his musical chops, he has also made a pretty decent name for himself as an actor, appearing in The House Bunny, Preacher, and Parenthood.