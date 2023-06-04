The Idol Cast: Meet the Actors and Musicians Behind The Weeknd’s HBO Series

HBO’s upcoming series The Idol has gone through at least one major creative overhaul since it was announced, with co-creator Amy Seimetz leaving the show in April 2022. Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) then took over as creators for the series, reshaping it to fit their vision and the version of the show set to premiere June 4, 2023.

We don’t know much about the series, other than HBO’s official logline that reads “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

Many details on The Idol’s characters, including their names, are still under wraps. But here’s what we know so far and who you can expect to see in the controversial series.

Lily-Rose Depp is Jocelyn

Jocelyn is a young pop-star who is trying to regain her status in the industry after her last tour was derailed by a nervous breakdown. After meeting Tedros, she tries to reinvent herself as an artist and begins a relationship with him that takes her down a dark path. Jocelyn is played by Lily-Rose Depp, a young actress and model who has appeared in Silent Night and Voyagers. She is also the daughter of Johnny Depp.