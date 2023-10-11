The Holy Grails of Toy Collecting: From Barbie and Marvel to Star Trek and G.I. Joe

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Long before Charles Foster Kane ever uttered the word “Rosebud,” people were spending huge amounts of time, effort, and, of course, money trying to track down beloved items from their childhood. There’s something almost indescribably warm about old toys and possessions long gone. We infuse these things with memories of a time when life seemed dreamlike and full of potential—far removed from the soul-crushing responsibilities of adulthood that drain the spark of wonder from our eyes as we slog meaninglessly toward oblivion.

But hey, cheer up because whatever “that thing” from your own past that you’ve convinced yourself is the missing link between you and happiness is merely a click away. One of the good things about adulthood? Some folks are fortunate enough to have in their possession those two oh-so-magical words: disposable income. If you count yourself among their number, boy, are you in for a treat!

Existential joking aside, we all have the near instantaneous ability to reclaim our own nostalgic talisman thanks to the wonder of the Internet and, especially, eBay. With that in mind, here are some holy grails for the toy collectors and retronauts out there.