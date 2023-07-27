Barbenheimer: Barbie and Oppenheimer Are Two Sides of the Same American Story

The movie ably skewers Mattel’s own brand messaging, pointing out that this “feminist” toy is overseen and controlled entirely by men. But Will Ferrell’s CEO character isn’t here to rehash his “Lord Business” character from The Lego Movie. He might be the latest in a long line of white male CEOs at a megacorporation but he’s not in this for the money, he’s in it for the dreams of young girls (in the least creepy way possible). Because ultimately, neither half of Barbenheimer has come to bury America; they’ve come to praise it.

Warts and All – Just Not Too Many

In Oppenheimer we never see the bombs fall on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Our viewpoint is firmly fixed to characters in the United States. When scenes are in color, it is to tell us we are viewing someone’s subjective experience (Oppenheimer didn’t have sex with Jean Tatlock during his security hearing) while black and white sequences are from the perspective of Oppenheimer’s hidden nemesis, Atomic Energy Commission head honcho, Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). Both are subjective perspectives, neither leave the cast of American characters.

So we see the bombs fall as they did, hearing about it over the radio, imagining it in nightmares. Viewed harshly, you could be forgiven for thinking Oppenheimer argues the worst thing about dropping nuclear bombs on Japan was that it made a few American scientists sad. It is certainly weak tea compared to works such as Rod Serling’s Carol for Another Christmas. This politically-charged Christmas special is no more graphic in its portrayal of the bomb, and the sets it builds to show Hiroshima after the bomb dropped are no more convincing than those in Barbieland. But during his service, Rod Serling toured Japan after Oppenheimer’s bombs fell, and his descriptions of children whose faces were melted by the blast will stay with you. And they should.

Oppenheimer brings us blinding white light, ghostly images of peeling skin, one glimpse of a charcoaled corpse, and a loud, overpowering racket that is frankly par for the course in Nolan’s sound mixing. And the justifications, at every step of the way people are justifying why this bomb needs to be built. We are told that they have to drop the bombs to end the war, that there is no other way, and this is not just told to the characters, it is told to us, the audience. The trolley dilemma is set up neatly, and if you are reluctant to pull the handle and switch the train tracks, you simply don’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Oppenheimer seeks to portray itself as a hard look at the ethical consequences of the Manhattan Project, but everywhere you look, there are the vague lumps of objects brushed under the rug, When Oppenheimer chooses the site for Los Alamos, a great deal is made of what a completely unoccupied piece of land it is, but when the bomb has been dropped and someone asks Oppenheimer what he wants to do with the land now, he answers, “Give it back to the Indians.”

The truth is, for those willing to look, there is plenty of information out there about the people who were kicked out of their homes to make way for Oppenheimer’s secret town. Barbie also does its bit to justify and defend its legacy, and that is not surprising. For all of Oppenheimer’s faults, it is not actually (as far as we know) directly funded by the U.S. Military. But unlike Oppenheimer, Barbie has put a lot more thought into what its audiences are thinking. It takes the time to answer actual criticisms its audience may have, rather than shadowboxing straw men.