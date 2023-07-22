Barbie: Ken’s Big Character Reveal Is a Disturbing Twist

In fact, as Barbie points out more than once, the Kens of Barbieland are essentially a reversal of the roles women endure in the real world. This is underlined as soon as Robbie and Gosling’s characters arrive in the real world on Venice Beach. Hearing the sound of construction work, Barbie instantly assumes that only women will be working with power tools. Later Gosling’s Ken verbalizes that unlike in Barbieland, the men run the world here. He is intoxicated by looking at dollar bills covered with the faces of only men, and he’s flabbergasted that in this reality, a guy could be a doctor (even if they need pesky things like “degrees”).

So if you were to look at it in a very narrow way, Ken’s desire to prove his self-worth and competency is not that different from women in the real world wanting to emancipate themselves from the impossible expectations and cultural double standards placed on them at near birth by a world run by men. He even sings “Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?” In the case of Barbieland, the artifice of gender norms and constructs are flipped upside down. Barbie runs the world and Ken is “just Ken.”

If you broaden the way you look at it, however, Ken is more than just an unusual lens for looking at the pressures society puts on women; he’s also a lens that examines the pressures society puts on men. As Ken later admits to Barbie at the end of all things, he didn’t even really care what “patriarchy” was after he discovered it didn’t involve horses. In his own dimly innocent way, he is caving to the expectations placed on him as a man—see also the lyric “I am Ken and I’m enough, and I’m great at doing stuff”—and those expectations include him being an alpha winner who gets the girl. So he postures as a douchebag who indulges all the trappings of toxic masculinity because he thinks that’s what he needs to do to be cool enough to get the girl. To be enough.

Gerwig is using farce, satire, magical realism, and finally an IP associated with unattainable standards that are placed on women in childhood, as we all as boys, to illustrate the absurdity of a patriarchal system and any other that would make assumptions based on gender or sex. And yet… Ken is still essentially the movie’s villain.

It isn’t because he’s a man; it’s because after seeing how prevalent and successful the patriarchal system still is in 2023 America, Ken runs back to Barbieland and duplicates it. Now the Barbies are forced to be “just Kens,” and just as many women in the real world are encouraged to be nothing more than decorative objects. While Ken introduces the most naked and humorously cartoonish elements of toxic masculinity to his home, it is still insidious. He even takes the house of the Barbie he is smitten with and tells her she can only stay if she agrees to get him a beer.

It’s a genuinely shocking development for a movie that’s marketed as breezy beach fun time. Gosling is still able to imbue it with a high degree of comedic star power too. He gets a deliriously grandiose anthem of self-pity in a sequence that evokes “Grease Lightning” and the dream ballets that would appear in old classic MGM musicals like Singin’ in the Rain. It makes it a lot more fun to digest, and it even has enough space to empathize with Ken’s chaffed anguish from being placed in a box all his life. But do you think it’s hard for Gerwig to relate to that?