Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: A Definitive Answer for Which Movie You NEED to See First

So, I think we can agree without any further argument that the question is not “which film should I see?” but “which film should I see first in a back-to-back double bill?” That is the question we are here to answer, taking you through the options and objectively comparing the data about both films’ relative merits to reach the objective truth, just like Scientist Barbie would.

Option A: Barbie and then Oppenheimer

From the outset, there are practical considerations here. Oppenheimer is all set to be R-rated while Barbie is aiming at more of a PG-13 sensibility. This means that cinemas are more likely to put Barbie showings earlier in the day, and Oppenheimer on in the evening, apparently assuming that if you want to see Oppenheimer you must have a day job. However, assuming that your local multiplex has enough screens and the wisdom to use them wisely to offer you a range of screening times for each film, there is also an aesthetic and emotional argument for viewing Barbie first.

Barbie is, among many other things, a story about growing up. Oppenheimer is a story about being a grown-up (by developing a weapon of catastrophic, potentially world-ending power during the largest military conflict in history). Viewed together, the effect is supposed to be disconcerting. You are not going to take the dark, pessimistic tones of Oppenheimer and wash them down with the strawberry milkshake of Barbie’s musical numbers. You are going to journey from Barbie’s fantasy world, into its bleaker “Real World” setting ruled over by an evil Will Ferrell, and then push forward still further, into the grim hyperreality of the post-atomic era.

This viewing order will leave you upset, confused, and more aware than ever that your existence could be snatched away at any moment by forces totally outside of your control.

Option B: Oppenheimer and then Barbie

Then there is the other option. Some would argue that this is the most psychologically healthy way to view the double bill. It is even Tom Cruise’s preferred order, with the Mission: Impossible movie star revealing to The Sydney Morning Herald that on “Friday I’ll watch Oppenheimer first, and then Barbie on Saturday.” Indeed, after Oppenheimer’s harrowing journey into the creation of nuclear weaponry and the devastating psychological impact it has on the man behind that creation, you can cheer yourself up with Ryan Gosling following Margot Robbie around and just looking so pleased to be there.

But that isn’t the real reason to watch Oppenheimer first. The real reason is that the shadow of nuclear terror is integral to Barbie’s story.