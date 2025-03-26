Daredevil: Born Again Just Hinted at Ms. Marvel’s Next Adventure

Not wanting to blow his daughter’s cover, Yusuf tells Matt that she’s hanging around with friends. But those of us who saw The Marvels know what that really means. She’s gathering a team of young heroes, a team that will be called the Young Avengers or maybe the Challengers, if they go with the name of Kamala’s team from the comics. However, when we left Kamala she was in New York recruiting Kate Bishop. What’s she doing on the West Coast?

While recruiting Kate in The Marvels, Kamala mentions Ant-Man’s daughter. Given that the Ant-Man movies take place in San Fransisco, Yusuf’s observation suggests that Kamala is visiting that daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) a.k.a. Stature. But that’s not the only teen hero who Kamala might meet on her West Coast run.

At the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Bruce Banner interrupts a cookout hosted by his cousin Jen Walters to add to the family tree and introduce his son Skaar. The Skaar reveal ties to the Marvel Comics major storyline World War Hulk, which really doesn’t play into the MCU so far. Nor does Amadeus Cho, a teen super genius from the comics who has only recently appeared in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Given that Cho’s alter-ego Brawn a.k.a. the Totally Awesome Hulk is a constant team member with Ms. Marvel in the pages of Challengers comics, it might make sense that MCU Kamala would go to the Walters home in California to get Skaar to join her team as their teenage Hulk.

Stature and Skaar are the only named teen heroes on the West Coast so far. Which is pretty surprising, given that the cornerstone of the MCU is Iron Man, whose home base is in Malibu instead of New York. And that Iron Man connection might point to another potential hero Ms. Marvel’s looking to find.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Riri Williams as a brilliant student at MIT in Boston, and solicits for the upcoming series Ironheart suggest that Williams will continue her superhero journey in Chicago. But, we know that she’s carrying forward the work of Tony Stark, so it’s not hard to imagine that she wouldn’t drop by Malibu at some point to get some of Stark’s tech, especially since Thunderbolts* reveals that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine has set up shop in the old Stark/Avengers Tower.

Of course, this is all speculation. Marvel is taking its sweet time putting together the Young Avengers/Challengers, and Yusuf’s observation in Daredevil: Born Again is just one more tease. But as we wait for Marvel to finally announce the official line-up, it’s fun to make guesses about what Kamala’s West Coast trip will find.