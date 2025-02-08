Every Tim Burton Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

In isolation, there is much to admire about Dark Shadows. The intentionally stilted performances by talented actors like Michelle Pfeiffer and Eva Green lovingly mimics the bigness of daytime television; Bruno Delbonnel’s candlelit cinematography is gorgeous; and the entire first act where Bella Heathcote’s Victoria Winters arrives at Collinwood to the sounds of “Nights in White Satin” evokes a Gothic reverie. Yet this one might’ve benefitted from trying to be more Sleepy Hollow than Beetlejuice. There’s also probably a reason why this featured Johnny Depp’s last turn in a Burton joint given how phoned in the lead performance is.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

16. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

There’s a charming story at the heart of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. It did after all originate as a New York Times bestselling YA novel in 2011 (albeit more as an evocative picture book than traditional narrative); and this film was penned by the terrific screenwriter Jane Goldman. Be that as it may, the film version is bedeviled by the unmistakable scent of a studio attempting to reverse engineer the appeal of its X-Men franchise. Hence picking up a book about another school for gifted youngsters, just like the mutants and Wizarding World of Harry Potter before this. Miss Peregrine’s story about ghostly “peculiar” children trapped in a time loop after being killed in the Blitz thus becomes a superhero movie where youngins show off their powers to new recruit Jake Portman (Asa Butterfield).

Burton was hired to offer his visual flourish to the material, which he does with aplomb in certain sequences like when Ella Purnell’s waifish Emma Bloom floats the length of an oak tree to help a squirrel, or when the director casts his then-muse Eva Green as the titular headmistress. One can feel the film revel in Green’s devilish smile as she turns into a falcon. Other highlights include a winking homage to the army of skeletons in Jason and the Argonauts (1963). Alas, the sum is lesser than the parts.

15. Big Eyes (2014)

One of the first enjoyable, if middling, entries on this list, Big Eyes was supposed to be something of a restoration for the folks involved. It marked the first collaboration between the director and the screenwriters of one of his best films, Ed Wood’s Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszweski; also like Ed Wood, Big Eyes is a biopic that aims to give gravitas to a mid-20th century curio others would immediately dismissed as kitschy (in this case the “big eye” pop art of Margaret Keane); and it was given the splashy Harvey Weinstein awards season “comeback” narrative, complete with some of the biggest stars of the early 2010s in Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz.

The film ultimately was no Ed Wood, however, nor the Oscar-magnet Weinstein hoped it to be. But like so many of Burton’s better films, Big Eyes in its own affable way offered dignity to what others scoffed at… including in this case a single mother. To be sure, that’s how Waltz’s real-life character, Walter Keane, bullied and gaslit Margaret into allowing her second husband to take credit for her artwork in the 1950s and ‘60s: no one would buy art from a woman, he insisted, much less a divorced mother. So he stole the credit and the fortune until Margaret took it back. The film unpacks their battle with more restrained whimsy than normal for Burton. Perhaps that is why it is fairly forgettable. Still, there’s a sincere empathy and affection for Margaret and her dubious paintings. You can tell Burton is acknowledging a kindred spirit.

14. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Another remake, this, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory holds the benefit of feeling redone with purpose by Burton. A lifelong admirer of the works of Roald Dahl, Burton sought to offer a more faithful (and some might say mean-spirited) adaptation of the 1964 children’s novel that was previously, and iconically, adapted in 1971 with Gene Wilder. And to a certain vocal minority of Dahl fans, he succeeded. Burton’s Charlie is definitely more faithful to Dahl, beginning with the fact it got the name right (Wilder’s movie is renamed Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory). The Oompa Loompas also have an air of indentured servitude about them; the children are more intentionally and gleefully punished; and young Charlie Buckett (Freddie Highmore) never breaks the rules.