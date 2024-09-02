The Deleted Beetlejuice Scene That Would Have Made the Movie Scary Evil

The Romantic Stylings of Danny Death

Partway through this early draft of Beetle Juice, Lydia gets the thrill of a lifetime when her favorite singer Danny Death locks eyes with her from the stage. “Young soul, put off your flesh and come / With me into the quiet tomb,” the rock star croons. “He wants your body,” one of Lydia’s friends observes. And although she shushes him, the friend isn’t wrong. That’s because Danny Death is not, actually, Danny Death. It’s Beetlejuice in disguise.

Whereas the finalized version of Beetlejuice allowed Keaton to take on different personas and do comedy bits, Beetle Juice imagines its title character as a shapeshifter. In addition to Danny Death, Beetlejuice also takes on the form of an old woman to manipulate Delia, and as nerdy Irving Roger Smith (IRS) to toy with her husband Charles in the finished movie. To be sure, Beetlejuice uses these guises to wreak all sorts of havoc, but none worse than his treatment of Lydia as Danny Death. Lydia invites Danny to visit her home and meet her family. But because he has plans for them in his Old Woman and IRS personae, he stays focused on Lydia.

When she urges Danny to come meet her parents, he sneers, “There’s plenty of time for that

later.” According to the script, Danny then “pulls LYDIA into her own bedroom and slams the door.” Behind closed doors, Beetle Danny attacks her right away. “BEETLE JUICE / DANNY DEATH leans over and gives her a kiss on her neck,” the script reads. “At the same time, he’s pushing her down against her desk.” Lydia slides out of his grasp and tries again to convince Danny to come downstairs, but he still refuses.

“I have a little friend I want you to meet first,” he insists, unbuttoning his coat. Lydia reacts with shock, but it’s even worse than she thought. The little friend is “very much [a] deformed version

of BEETLE JUICE / DANNY DEATH himself, attached at the trunk to Danny’s chest.” The script further explains, “This parasitic monstrosity flops backwards, and hanging upside down, leers and grabs for LYDIA.”

You read that right. Instead of trying to marry Lydia, this early version of Beetlejuice goes straight to sexual assault, with the apparent goal of the ghost being to rape her.

The Ghost With the Most Carnage

Although the most extreme example, the assault scene highlights the tonal differences between Beetle Juice and Beetlejuice. As originally conceived and written, Beetle Juice is a hateful figure, one who threatens everyone, including Lydia’s sister Cathy—a sweeter character who also befriends the Maitlands in this version. “He’s going to destroy this house and kill everybody’s who in it,” Cathy tells her parents at the climax, urging Delia to fight back.