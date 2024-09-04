Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Review: Michael Keaton Is Still a Man Possessed

An aged and beloved star back in their signature role; a young bright-eyed ingénue ready to carry the torch (and IP) forward into the next generation; and a sequel that arrives about 20 years after most folks stopped seriously hoping it would ever come.

Yes, we are acutely familiar with the“legacy sequel” in all its nostalgic ebullience and emptiness (sometimes in the same film). And at a glance Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder returning to the ink black well for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems like it would be more of the same: a chance for old favorites to retread the macabre magic they captured 36 years ago by doing it all again. Yet for both better and worse, the most mischievous thing about Beetlejuice 2 is that it is not strictly a rehash or closet remake of its predecessor. This is in fact what sequels were once supposed to be—big gaudy swings to one-up and expand on the original.

While it definitely does not surpass the 1988 film (few movies do), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice takes what was once a domestic comedy about odd couples, and the odder demon they kept in the attic upstairs, and transforms it into a vibrant collage of ghastly greens, gloomy blues, and a real gratuitous amount of black and white stripes. It’s a miniature odyssey into the afterlife and its bureaucracy of the undead. And if you thought the DMV vibes on the other side looked hellish before, just wait until you see that these spooksters also turn the calming tunnel of light leading toward Heaven into… Friday night on the MTA.

The garishness and goofiness on display in the mise en scène, if not the storytelling, is proof Burton’s imagination for campy mayhem can still be stirred, even if he remains seemingly unable or uninterested in channeling it into a coherent narrative. But for audiences wanting a dose of Halloween fun, we doubt even that will matter given how giddy the movie is whenever Keaton is onscreen to prove he never lost a step since he first burst out of a six-foot hole in the ground. The Juice might be a little older, but he is still an electrifying live-wire whenever the film’s script gets out of the way and lets him rip.