Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s Jenna Ortega Talks Doing Another Literal Dance with Tim Burton

Warner Bros.’ hotly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the star Michael Keaton and director Tim Burton reunite to give us more of “the ghost with the most,” but to introduce said ghost to Gen Alpha, the pair have recruited Burton’s Wednesday series lead Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz.

When we spoke with Ortega last month, she told us that one aspect of making the sequel which she found cool was the multiple musical numbers both she and co-star Catherine O’Hara participated in. We will not spoil either standout sequence here, although you can see glimpses of their forced vamping in the trailer, but it’s safe to say Ortega is no stranger to such things after doing her own choreography in the now viral Wednesday school dance number set to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.” Meanwhile O’Hara was part of the iconic Harry Belafonte “Day-O” dance in the first Beetlejuice.

The one thing those now famed musical numbers have in common? They were directed by Burton, and both actresses felt that energy and anticipation levels were spiking when shooting days for new musical sequences on a Burton set were afoot.

“It was crazy and great… Mostly because we didn’t know what we were doing!” O’Hara laughs at the pair’s unlikely duet in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. “It’s stress, but an exciting and fun stress.” She even notes there was a choreographer on-set for this one, but they were still encouraged to improvise long after they ran through the set moves. “He’s like, whatever!”