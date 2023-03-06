11 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies That Should Have Been Nominated for Oscars

Best Director – Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok

Before Taika Waititi gave us screaming goats and the catchphrase “Eat my hammer,” Thor: Ragnarok put him at the top of his game. Following the maligned Thor: The Dark World was no easy feat, but with a rocking soundtrack and the Revengers in tow, the misgivings of Alan Taylor’s movie were forgotten.

Ragnarok didn’t do much to change the wider MCU, but in terms of superhero storytelling, it had it all. Cate Blanchett played a literal Goddess of Death, and despite the decimation of Asgard, the vibrant color palette coupled with comedic performances from Jeff Goldblum and Tom Hiddleston gave us a mythological movie with a heart.

We saw the softer side of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, which set him on a path of loss in the next two Avengers movies. Waititi also transformed Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk from being just the muscle of the Avengers, meaning it more than made up for a lack of the Green Meanie and God of Thunder in Captain America: Civil War.

Best Actor – Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers: Endgame

If the phrase, “I love you 3,000” still makes you misty-eyed, you’ll know why Robert Downey Jr. deserved a Best Actor nod for Avengers: Endgame. 11 years after the star set the MCU in motion, the fourth Avengers movie was the perfect time to bow out.

Iron Man director and MCU actor Jon Favreau was among those who championed Downey Jr. for an Oscars campaign, although the man himself simply said, “Let’s not.” Even if Downey Jr. doesn’t think Tony Stark’s swansong was worth an Academy Award, many fans agree with Favreau.

Serving as the de facto “dad” of the Avengers means Downey Jr. leaves behind quite the legacy, and Endgame is a heartbreaking farewell. With claims that a reported return to the role could be off the table, at least RDJ has Endgame as the cherry on top of his MCU tenure.