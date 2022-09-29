Why the Multiverse Could Be the Key to Wanda’s MCU Return

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) appeared to sacrifice herself to destroy Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been wondering when or if the Scarlet Witch will make a return to the MCU. While the fate of the Wanda Maximoff we know and love may still be up in the air, neither Elizabeth Olsen nor MCU mastermind Kevin Feige seem ready to say goodbye to the character just yet.

Feige has been vocal about his love of Elizabeth Olsen as an actor, telling Variety that the only reason they even attempted WandaVision was because she is “such an outstanding actor” and goes on to say that he’d work with her “for another 100 years if we could.” When asked about Wanda’s fate in Multiverse of Madness, Feige insists that we never actually see her body in the rubble saying “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means,” implying that we probably haven’t seen the last of Wanda in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen has been just as vague about her return to the MCU, but is equally open to coming back into the fold. In her recent profile for Variety’s Power of Women issue, she mentioned that she would love to see “some sort of redemption” for her character after her dark turn in Multiverse of Madness – as would many of the fans who saw her villainous streak in the film as a stark turn from Wanda’s journey in WandaVision. When told about Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, Olsen expressed interest in teaming up with the X-Men as the Scarlet Witch saying “It would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise.”