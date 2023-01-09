15 Bold Video Game Predictions For 2023

However, the timeline of that prediction means that Mario Kart 9 could be released around the same time as Nintendo’s rumored “Switch 2” console. As such, I think that Mario Kart 9 ends up being both the Switch’s swan song title and a Switch 2 launch game. Even if that timeline is a little off, I still suspect that the next Mario Kart game will be made available to the Nintendo Switch’s massive fanbase of rabid Mario Kart fans.

Nintendo Announces New 2D Super Mario and Zelda Games

Sticking with Nintendo for a bit, I must say that I’ve been somewhat disappointed thus far by the Switch’s lack of games that would have previously been released on handheld consoles like the DS. Specifically, I’d hoped that the Switch would still support those more “retro-inspired” entries in Nintendo’s famous franchises that we used to regularly receive via the company’s handheld hardware.

I think that Nintendo addresses that shortcoming later this year by revealing new 2D Zelda and Super Mario games for the Nintendo Switch. While a new Super Mario game in that style seems more realistic given the upcoming movie (more on that later), I’m willing to guess that Nintendo simply goes all out and potentially gives the Switch a couple of big retro-style releases before the hardware is sunsetted.

The Microsoft/Activision Blizzard Deal Goes Through

There was a time when Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard seemed inevitable. At the very least, there was a time when we all just kind of accepted that Microsoft had purchased Activision Blizzard. However, the reality of the situation is that numerous global organizations are reviewing (or simply opposing) that deal on the grounds that it would give Microsoft a new monopoly.

However, I think this $70 billion acquisition eventually goes through. It’s historically rare to see deals of this size stopped in their tracks (even when they should be), and Microsoft has been willing to make numerous concessions designed to address the most prominent concerns regarding the implications of this acquisition. By the end of the year, I expect the largest deal in video game history to be in the books.

A Legend of Zelda Movie Is Finally Revealed

I was going to predict that the Super Mario Bros. Movie will end up being a global blockbuster in 2023, but that seems too obvious. Instead, I’ll predict that the success of that movie will lead to Nintendo finally revealing a Legend of Zelda adaptation.