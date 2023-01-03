Every Video Game Adaptation Currently in Development

Format: TV Series

Grounded was officially released in September of 2022, but its creators were apparently so sure of its success that they started working on an animated spin-off while the game was still in early access. This past July, Deadline reported that Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft had entered into an agreement with Waterproof Studios, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment to create a show loosely based on the game. Instead of following the game’s story, the adaptation will instead star four friends who, during the summer before high school, are accidentally shrunk to the height of two inches and have to survive the wilderness that is a backyard. The show will be written by Brent Friedman of Star Wars: Clone Wars fame. – AG

Halo Season 2

Release Date: TBA

Format: Series streaming on Paramount+

Earlier this year, the Halo series premiered on Paramount+, but even before the show aired, Paramount renewed the series for a second season. The story will continue from where the first season left off and star the same actors, including Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeny in American Gods) as Master Chief and Natascha McElhone (Karen in Californication) as Dr. Halsey. One new addition to the show will be David Wiener (Homecoming, Brave New World), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. – AG

Horizon

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Netflix

Horizon is quickly becoming Sony’s next big property. The franchise has already received two main entries, a board game, and will soon receive a spin-off. You can also add a Netflix adaptation to that list. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, Steve Blackman, is also working on an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn as part of an “extended creative partnership with Netflix.” The show will retell Aloy’s adventure in the first game and will be written by Michelle Lovretta, who also wrote Blackman’s The Umbrella Academy adaptation. However, instead of using the game’s title, Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn show will instead go by the name Horizon: 2047 and actually serve as a prequel. – AG

Hunt: Showdown

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Binge

One of the most unique horror multiplayer games ever, Hunt: Showdown forces players to navigate a complex PvEvP scenario in order to survive dangerous scenarios. It’s not clear how that gameplay will translate to the small screen, but Showdown’s lush backwoods horror atmosphere could certainly make it an unlikely favorite among genre fans. – Matthew Byrd

It Takes Two

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime

It Takes Two is one of the more praised narrative experiences in recent gaming history, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that someone thinks it would make for a great series. While so much of It Takes Two’s brilliance can be attributed to its unique co-op gameplay, this series from Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller may just be able to put its own spin on this story of a failing relationship that has to survive a strange journey. – MB

Just Cause

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

So, the bad news is that this Just Cause adaptation has been suck in development hell for quite some time. At this point, it would be amazing if it ever saw the light of day. The good news is that there’s obviously quite a bit of potential in this adaptation of a video game franchise all about liberating the oppressed via the most insane stunts possible. In the right hands, this could be a fantastic Mission Impossible-style adventure. – MB

Just Dance

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

The Just Dance series is one of those gaming franchises that you always forget are absurdly popular until it pops up on the top of some sales chart. It makes sense someone would want to try to capitalize on that success with a film adaptation, though it’s almost impossible to imagine what, exactly, this movie will be about. For that matter, it’s hard to imagine this movie ever actually getting made considering that it’s been a couple of years since we’ve heard anything about this one. – MB

Knuckles the Echidna

Release Date: 2023

Format: Streaming series on Paramount+

People like Knuckles. It’s a simple fact that has kept the character alive and well for all these years. So while the very prospect of a show starring Knuckles is compelling enough, it’s actually the fact that Idris Elba will apparently reprise his role as the titular Sonic character in this series that makes it especially interesting. Who would have thought that we’d have a Sonic adaptation universe heading into 2023? – MB

Life is Strange

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime

The Life is Strange series regularly finds its way near the top of any “Best Narrative” list in any year that we’re lucky enough to get a new entry in the franchise. Of course, that will happen when you consistently deliver compelling and original stories of supernatural abilities and the often vulnerable humans burdened by them. It really seems like there are a ton of good intentions behind this adaptation, so let’s hope for the best. – MB

Mega Man

Release Date: TBA

Format: Film on Netflix

The Mega Man franchise is begging for a proper adaption. A sci-fi action series with a banger soundtrack and a diverse cast of creative characters causing conflict? There are so many ways you can go to make that work. While Josh Koenigsberg and Henry Joost have apparently been working on such an adaptation for Netflix, the fact we haven’t heard anything about their script in quite some time doesn’t exactly suggest that things are going according to plan. We’ll see how this one plays out. – MB

Metal Gear Solid

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

There was a time when the Metal Gear Solid film adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts was considered to be the most promising video game adaptation in the world. While the potential is still there, the fact of the matter is that this movie has been hit by delay after delay which has cast reasonable doubt on both its current status and future. We hope this one will see the light of day, as a well-done MGS movie would be something to see. – MB

Metro 2033

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature film

The Metro 2033 adaptation is in a strange place. While this movie is actually being written by Metro series creator Dimitriy Glukhovskiy and once had a lot of buzz (and budget) behind it, the pandemic absolutely wrecked whatever the shooting schedule for this movie once was. Now, it’s not clear what the status of this adaptation is or when we can reasonably expect it to be brought to life. Still, a well-done Metro movie could certainly be interesting. – MB

Minecraft

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

A Minecraft movie once felt like the biggest slam-dunk prospect in the wide wide world of corporate synergy. As some of you may know, though, this movie has since been dragged through the deepest parts of development hell and has lost quite a few pieces of creative talent along the way. It’s almost certain that this movie will be released at some point, though it’s going to be darkly fascinating to see what is left of this project. – MB

Mortal Kombat 2

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

While the recent Mortal Kombat movie didn’t quite live up to its considerable potential, it was still a fascinating attempt at getting a live-action MK adaptation to work as well as millions of fans know it can. Fortunately, it seems that the film’s producers also recognized the potential of that original adaptation, as they’ve already green-lit a sequel. We don’t know much about this sequel, but it’s definitely on our radar. – MB

The Mortuary Assistant

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

The Mortuary Assistant turned out to be the most surprising horror game of 2022, though even that game’s biggest fans probably would have never predicted that anyone would be so quick to turn it into a movie. However, that’s exactly what’s happening. While there are some gameplay aspects of the title that will be impossible to replicate in any other medium, we generally don’t get as much mortuary horror as we deserve. As such, there’s certainly a lot of potential for this film to be a properly creepy breath of fresh air. – MB

Nier Automata

Release Date: January 2023

Format: TV Series

An anime adaptation of Nier Automata co-written by eccentric series director Yoko Taro? Yes, yes, yes to all of that. Generally speaking, animated video game adaptations have fared much better than their live-action counterparts (especially in recent years), and it’s certainly easier to imagine that format coming closer to capturing the spectacular insanity of the Nier series than a live-action adaptation ever could. We don’t know a ton about this adaptation, but this franchise is ripe for all kinds of incredible side stories. – MB

Pac-Man

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Sure, let’s make a live-action adaptation of Pac-Man. Why not? At this point, how much more damage can possibly be done? Assuming that this movie ever actually comes out (which is not a guarantee at this point), it’s going to be…amazing to see what this thing ends up looking like. Some kind of meta film is probably the best bet, but who really knows at this point? – MB

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Release Date: TBA

Format: TV Series

You know, it’s a little surprising that we haven’t gotten more battle royale-style TV series, especially when you consider Squid Games’ global popularity. As such, it makes sense that someone decided to turn PUBG into a series, though the fact that this adaptation is actually an animated series is more than a little strange.

Still, with Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar at the helm, this somewhat unusual has as good of a chance to succeed as any PUBG adaptation will get. Like so many of the other adaptations on this list, though, it remains to be seen if this adaptation will ever actually see the light of day.

Pokémon

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Netflix

While the Pokémon animated series has impacted several generations of fans at this point, this in-development Netflix series is actually a live-action adaptation from Lucifer producer Joe Henderson.

Early buzz suggests that this series could end up being a kind of spiritual companion to the Detective Pikachu movie, though it’s still not clear what (if any) creative plans are in place for this series at this time. Still, this could end up being one of the biggest shows on this list. – MB

Portal

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

It feels like forever ago that we first heard about this Portal movie from producer JJ Abrams. While forever is a bit of a stretch, it has been a few years since we’ve gotten a solid update on this project.

While it seems like the script for this movie is still being worked on, it feels safe to say that Portal is stuck in some level of development hell at this point. If Abrams can’t muscle this movie into existence, then it’s doubtful anyone can. – MB

Return to Silent Hill

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

As the name implies, Return to Silent Hill is actually a direct sequel to the surprisingly solid 2006 Silent Hill movie. In fact, that film’s director (Christophe Gans) is returning to helm this sequel and will reportedly be ignoring the pretty weak second Silent Hill film in the process.

We only just learned about this adaptation in 2022, so it appears to be on track for an eventual release. At the very least, this adaptation has a lot of the core creative components in place, which is more than you can say for many of the other adaptations on this list. – MB

Saints Row

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Writer Greg Russo is still working on a Saints Row script that he says was spiritually inspired by Escape from New York and The Warriors. That would seemingly suggest this movie will contain a tricky blend of camp and grit, though it’s honestly too early to start making any real predictions about this project’s prospects.

Actually, given that we haven’t heard about this movie since 2021, there’s a chance that it could be one of the many adaptations on this list that is quietly dropped or eternally delayed. We’ll see if anyone bothers to give us an update about this movie in 2023. – MB

Sifu

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Sifu turned out to be one of the most surprising action games of 2022, and it appears that the game may eventually receive an equally surprising live-action film adaptation.

We know that Story Kitchen and Sifu developer Sloclap are serious about getting this adaptation done, but it seems like this project is still in its earliest days. As such, it’s almost impossible to say what we should expect from this movie beyond martial arts action. – MB

Sleeping Dogs

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

As exciting as the prospect of a Sleeping Dogs movie is, now is a good time to make it as clear as possible that this movie will likely never be released. It’s been too long since we’ve gotten anything resembling a solid update on this film. Even then, it sounds like this is more of a lovely idea than something that is firmly in production.

Still, with names like Donnie Yen and Simu Liu loosely tied to the Sleeping Dogs movie, there is still reason to hope that something will come from this project. If we don’t get an update in 2023, it might be best to consider this movie dead in development. – MB

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Release Date: December 2024

Format: Feature Film

Nobody really expected the Sonic movies to be as good (relatively speaking) or as successful as they have been. However, it’s pretty clear at this point that Sonic is an unlikely film franchise, which means that more sequels are on the way.

While this movie will almost certainly happen at some point, it’s worth noting that we don’t know how many (if any) of the existing Sonic adaptation creative team members are currently attached to this project. As such, this third movie could end up being quite different from the previous two films. – MB

Space Channel 5

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Arguably the most unlikely adaptation on this list, it’s truly surprising that anyone thought to turn the cult classic (at best) Space Channel franchise into a film. Nevertheless, Sega and Picturestart are apparently working on such a project.

This movie will reportedly follow a reporter who battles aliens via viral dance moves. In other words, it will be fairly familiar to fans of the Space Channel games. While there’s very little information available at this time regarding this movie’s potential release date, it’s worth noting that there are quite a few names already attached to this movie. As such, it has a fair chance of actually being released. – MB

Space Invaders

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Another Greg Russo project, this upcoming film adaptation will look to capitalize on the Space Invaders craze about 45 years after said craze occurred.

In all seriousness, it seems like this may be a case of someone coming up with an alien invasion script and deciding to attach that script to the Space Invaders name. Actually, with WB and the Mortal Kombat film crew attached to this project, it could end up being one of the more intriguing adaptations on this list.

Splinter Cell

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Netflix

It’s actually a little surprising we haven’t gotten a Splinter Cell adaptation yet considering how popular Tom Clancy adaptations once were. Then again, Splinter Cell’s historic sales struggles almost certainly negatively impacted this project’s prospects.

Still, it really does sound like this eight-episode animated Netflix series is actually going to be released at some point in the near future. At the very least, those associated with this adaptation (including John Wick creator Derek Klostat) seem genuinely excited about its potential.

Streets of Rage

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Yet another Derek Kolstad project, dj2 Entertainment, Escape Artists, and Sega are all apparently on-board for this Streets of Rage adaptation. Mind you, that’s all we really know about this project. It’s been vaguely referred to as a movie, but that’s about all was have to go off of at this time.

As such, you should chunk this one on the “maybe” pile and just wait to see if we ever get a solid update on it. – MB

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Release Date: April 7

Format: Feature Film

Arguably the biggest adaptation on this list, the Super Mario Bros. movie is seen as a potential landmark moment in the field of video game adaptations. Indeed, the fate of many other adaptations on this list may very well depend on this movie’s success.

While it’s looking like this movie will at least be a short-term box-office draw, we’ll have to see whether or not this long-awaited animated Mario adventure proves to be anything more substantial than a flash in the pan. – MB

System Shock

Release Date: TBA

Format: TV Series

Yet another Greg Russo project (he’s just collecting adaptations at this point), this early in-development series will try to bring the complex sci-fi universe of the System Shock games to a screen near you.

If this series is ever actually shot, finished, and released, it certainly has the potential to fill that sci-fi horror genre void that always seems to exist. This certainly has a chance to be the most creatively exciting adaptation on the horizon, especially if it follows the plot of the games as it will reportedly do. – MB

Tetris

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

You’re not alone if you feel that the very idea of a live-action Tetris movie is simply too ridiculous to wrap your head around. However, you really should know that this project is shaping up to be quite interesting.

Described by producer Matthew Vaughn as “The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies,” this movie will reportedly use the actual history of the Tetris games as a backdrop for a bizarre political thriller. While it’s easy to imagine such an ambitious project being sidetracked by any number of factors, it’ll be interesting to see if everyone involved actually makes this movie happen. – MB

The Last of Us

Release Date: January 15, 2023

Format: TV Series (HBO)

The Last of Us isn’t just one of the biggest adaptations on this list; it has the potential to be the very best TV adaptation of a video game ever.

Based largely on the plot of the original The Last of Us game, the first season of this HBO series is already generating quite a bit of buzz. The potential is obvious, though it remains to be seen if this show will reach a wide enough audience to make it HBO’s next big thing. – MB

Tomb Raider

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming Series on Netflix

The live-action Tomb Raider adaptations have historically been hit-and-miss, though the game franchise’s obvious Indiana Jones-style vibes have always made it a seemingly obvious candidate for an eventually great adaptation.

Perhaps this upcoming animated series can realize that potential. Set after the recent reboots, this Netflix project is already generating quite a bit of industry buzz. Maybe the pivot from live-action to animated will help Lara Croft find that multimedia magic. – MB

Twisted Metal

Release Date: TBA

Format: Streaming series on Peacock

While it’s a little odd that we’re seemingly getting a Twisted Metal series before we get another Twisted Metal game, it must be said that this is one of the rare upcoming adaptations that might actually be released sometime in the near future.

This Peacock series has some big names attached to it (including Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, and Stephanie Beatriz) and will reportedly tell an original story heavily inspired by the events of the car combat games. If this series can tap into the games’ dark humor and twisted sci-fi style, it might actually be the best Twisted Metal adventure in some time. – MB

Yakuza

Release Date: TBA

Format: Feature Film

Like millions of others across the globe, I love the Yakuza series for its over-the-top cinematic style and surprisingly heartfelt storytelling. Those same qualities seemingly make the Yakuza games the perfect subject matter for an eventual adaptation.

For what it’s worth, Yakuza Studio head Toshihiro Nagoshi has stated that this adaptation will only happen if the Yakuza (Like a Dragon) team is confident that will live up to the standards set by the games. While that’s really just another way to say that this movie is far from a guarantee, it’s nice to know that it might actually be worth everyone’s time if it’s ever actually produced and released. – MB