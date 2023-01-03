Every Video Game Adaptation Currently in Development
The shaky history of video game adaptations has apparently not dissuaded seemingly everyone from getting in on the fun. Here are some of the most notable adaptations on the horizon.
While the number of truly great video game adaptations is tragically small, the fact of the matter is that there’s still a bit of a gold rush for familiar properties. As such, it seems that every studio and streaming service in the world is looking to adapt one video game or another.
Seriously, the number of video game adaptations currently in some stage of development is insane. You may occasionally hear about some video game adaptation popping up here and there, but it’s hard to fully grasp the extent of this movement until you see every adaptation listed in one place. As such, that’s what we’re here to do.
Before we dive into the list, though, please note that there is a truly ridiculous number of video game adaptations possibly in development at this time. That being the case, we will not only be updating this article as needed, but we tried to focus this initial sampling on adaptions that are supported by something more substantial than a rumor or vague mention. Even then, it will be a miracle if even half of these adaptations are ever released.
Alan Wake
Release Date: TBA
Format: TV series on AMC
Since 2018, Remedy Entertainment has tried to turn its psychological horror series Alan Wake into a TV series. During a recent anniversary update, the creative director at Remedy (and original face of Max Payne), Sam Lake, announced that AMC bought the rights to produce an Alan Wake show. Since then, the companies have collaborated to bring the project to life. While Lake refused to elaborate further, the show will most likely adapt the first Alan Wake game. – Aaron Greenbaum
Arcane Season 2
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
The first season of Arcane: League of Legends is an amazing CGI series that primarily explores the crumbling relationship of Vi and Jinx. The show was a collaboration between Riot Games and the animation studio Fortiche, and it won numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Around a year ago, Riot Games announced that the second season was in production, but the company went silent after that. We can only guess when the next batch of episodes will launch and where the story will go, but the quality is a foregone conclusion. – AG
ARK: Survival Evolved
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film and animated series
Fans were shocked when Vin Diesel crashed the ARK 2 trailer as its main character, but that was only the beginning of his connection to the property. Around the same time, Diesel revealed that the game’s developers, Studio Wildcard, contacted him to help adapt the game to TV and movies. That announcement served as a semi-official reveal of an upcoming movie adaptation, although details remain scarce. We currently don’t know anything about the movie’s story, let alone if Diesel will star in or produce the film. The only thing we do know is he is part of the voice cast of ARK: The Animated Series, which was supposed to release in 2022 and has yet to surface. – AG
Assassin’s Creed
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
The last time Ubisoft’s tried to turn Assassin’s Creed into a film, the result didn’t wow audiences, but now the company is giving adaptations a second chance with a series of shows. Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed a bid to create several series based on its long-lived stealth series, all of which will stream on Netflix. Currently, we do not know who is attached to these projects, let alone their synopses, but Ubisoft plans to start with a “genre-bending live-action epic” and then move on to animated and anime shows. Currently, the company has assigned Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik as executive producers. – AG
Bioshock
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film on Netflix
Bioshock is arguably one of the greatest single-player FPS titles of all time. Players still remember and praise the game’s plot twists and atmosphere, and soon it will all be translated into a movie. Recently, Francis Lawrence, the director of Slumberland (an adaptation of the early 1900s comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland) announced he will direct an adaptation of Bioshock. While we do not know how closely the film will follow the game’s story, we do know the screenplay will be written by the writer of Logan and Blade Runner 2049, Michael Green. – AG
Borderlands
Release Date: 2023
Format: Feature Film
The upcoming Borderlands film is a loose adaptation of the first two entries in the game franchise. The movie will star Cate Blanchett as Lilith: an outlaw who returned to the planet of Pandora to find her missing daughter, who has been kidnapped by Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). To find her, Lilith will team up with Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Claptrap (Jack Black). While we haven’t received a trailer, Lionsgate has leaked silhouettes of the actors in their movie costumes (via IGN). – AG
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
Far Cry 3 is probably the best entry in the Far Cry series. Not only is the game a blast to play, but it also spawned a bombastic standalone DLC spin-off dripping in 80s neon: Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The Blood Dragon universe has resurfaced every now and then in subsequent Ubisoft titles, and Adi Shankar is adding to the property with an upcoming series. In 2021, he announced Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Well, technically, he announced the show in 2019, but back then, he hadn’t settled on a streaming service. The show will run six episodes and be animated by the studio Bobbypills. They even posted a short animation test to give audiences a taste of what was to come. – AG
Castlevania Nocturne
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
The Netflix animated series Castlevania wowed audiences and left them wanting more, especially when the series ended in 2021. One month after the series finale, Netflix confirmed a sequel was in the works. The then-untitled series would star Richter Belmont (the son of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades) and Maria Renard. Moreover, the show would take place during the French Revolution. How will the creators weave vampires and werewolves into one of the bloodiest upheavals in human history? We don’t know yet, but we have a trailer to help bide our time. – AG
Comix Zone
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film (?)
After the somewhat surprising success of the Sonic movies, Sega started making moves towards adapting more cult classic properties into movies, one of which is the semi-obscure Comix Zone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will revolve around a jaded comic book creator, as well as a “young, queer writer of color” who are transported into the final issue of a comic book series. While there, the deuteragonists will work together to defeat the comic’s main villain and also explore the concept of comic storytelling. While we do not know who will star in the film, Young Justice and The Legend of Vox Machina writer Mae Catt will pen the screenplay. – AG
Days Gone
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
In the wake of the Uncharted film, Sony has seemingly realized it is sitting on properties ripe for adaptation. One of the next titles on the company’s adaptation docket is Days Gone. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Sony will turn the game into a movie. It’s too early to tell how faithfully the movie will adapt the events of Days Gone (or if it will pick up from where the game’s cliffhanger left off), but we have some information regarding the crew. According to Deadline, Sheldon Turner will write the script and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser in Outlander) will star as the main character Deacon St. John. – AG
Death Stranding
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Hideo Kojima is regarded as a video game auteur, though his cinematic works have yet to make the leap to film. Shortly after Kojima revealed Death Stranding 2 during the 2022 Game Awards, he released another bombshell and announced a Death Stranding movie (via Deadline). Kojima plans to produce the film alongside Alex Lebovici and his Hammertone Studios. While Kojima is keeping quiet about the project, according to Deadline’s sources, the film will introduce “new elements and characters” in the Death Stranding canon. If true, the film might be required viewing for anyone who wants to play Death Stranding 2. Here’s hoping Norman Reedus reprises his role as Sam Bridges in the movie adaptation. – AG
Devil May Cry
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series
In 2007, Capcom released a 12-episode Devil May Cry anime. This show was a collaborative effort with the studio Madhouse (known for the Death Note and One-Punch Man anime adaptations) and took place between the first two Devil May Cry games. However, that did not stop Adi Shankar from bankrolling his own adaptation. He announced the show in 2018 (via IGN), and in 2021, Shankar told IGN that the show’s story will unfold over several seasons. The first season will only last eight episodes and will feature tentpole characters such as Lady, Vergil, and of course Dante. While Shankar has not announced the voice cast (fingers crossed Reuben Langdon will voice Dante again), he has confirmed Chriss Pratt is not involved in the project. – AG
Disco Elysium
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film streaming on Amazon Prime
Many filmmakers who want to create movie adaptations of video games focus on blockbuster AAA titles, but some like to bet on the indie underdogs. In 2020, dj2 Entertainment’s CEO, Dmitri Johnson (one of the co-producers of the Sonic the Hedgehog film) announced he would produce an adaptation of Disco Elysium (via Variety). This movie was initially a collaboration between dj2 Entertainment and the game’s developer ZA/UM, but earlier this year, Amazon Studios entered into an agreement with these two companies. However, we still don’t know who will direct, star in, or even write the adaptation. – AG
Dragon’s Lair
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film streaming on Netflix
In 1983, Ruby-Spears Productions adapted the legendary Dragon’s Lair arcade cabinet into a Saturday morning cartoon, and now Netflix wants a swing at the property. According to Collider, the company secured the rights to adapt Dragon’s Lair, with Dan and Kevin Hageman (they made the screenplay for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) sharing the writer’s chair. Moreover, the arcade game’s creator, Don Bluth, will serve as producer, and Ryan Reynolds is rumored to star as the protagonist Dirk Daring (again via Collider). According to the outlet, the story will closely follow the source material and follow Dirk’s adventure to save Princess Daphne from the dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc. – AG
Driver
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Binge
Binge is an upcoming streaming service entering what is already an ocean of streaming services. Not only will the service be free, but it will also house several exclusive video game adaptations, the first of which will be based on the Driver franchise. The plot, according to the show’s IMDB page, will revolve around John Tanner, an undercover cop and former race car driver who is trying to infiltrate a crime syndicate. Currently, we don’t know who will direct the show or will play the main character, but the IMDB page lists the show as a mini-series, so expect the story to be wrapped in a few episodes. – AG
Duke Nukem
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
What’s better than a game based on 80s action movies? How about a movie based on a game based on 80s action movies? Earlier this year, Legendary Entertainment secured the rights to produce a Duke Nukem movie (via Hollywood Reporter). The movie is early in production, so no writers, directors, or stars are attached yet, but the film already has a sizable roster of producers. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg (the creators of Cobra Kai) are already set to produce the film. Since they all have experience writing and directing, any one of them can fill these requisite roles. – AG
Earthworm Jim
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series (?)
Earthworm Jim was a short-lived series of platformer games that received a likewise short-lived cartoon. We haven’t seen a new entry in the series (remakes and re-releases notwithstanding) since 1999, yet Interplay is currently creating a new cartoon based on the character in conjunction with the studio APA (via Variety). Like the games and original show, this upcoming cartoon will follow the titular Earthworm Jim in his misadventures across the galaxy, but this time he will have several new allies who, like him, are worms in hi-tech suits. For those interested, you can check out a trailer that should give you a sense of the upcoming cartoon’s animation style and brand of humor. – AG
Fallout
Release Date: 2023
Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime
Fallout is probably one of the most anticipated upcoming video game adaptations on the horizon. Like its source material, this show will take place in a post-apocalyptic America populated by radioactive mutants and 1950s-themed retrofuturistic technology. The adaptation will star actors like Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle Mclachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. So far the story has been kept under lock and key, but thanks to IMDB, we know Moten will play someone named “Maximus” (perhaps Paladin Lord Maximus from Fallout Tactics?). Still, it’s hard to not be excited about this show, especially given its most recent teaser image. – AG
Firewatch
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film (?)
In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published an article stating that indie production Snoot Entertainment, famous for films such as Blindspotting and Little Monsters, was partnering with the studio Campo Santo to create a movie adaptation of Firewatch. No developments have occurred since then, which is quite frankly a bit concerning. Four years before that announcement, The Hollywood Reporter published another article stating that Good Universe (Neighbors, Don’t Breathe) would develop a Firewatch film. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait another two years to hear more about the movie. – AG
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Fans have been waiting for a Five Nights at Freddy’s film since 2015, but the project is finally making progress. Judging by its IMDB page, the movie will adapt the first game in the franchise, back when the series was only about surviving dangerous pizzeria animatronics during a night shift. The movie will be developed by Blumhouse productions and star Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games) as Mike Schmidt and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy in recent Scooby-Doo movies and shows) as William Afton. More importantly, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is still in charge of creating the film’s animatronics. – AG
Gears of War
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film and series streaming on Netflix
Usually, gamers have to pick between either a film or show adaptation, but Gears of War fans will receive the best of both worlds. In November, Netflix reported it is working with the franchise’s developers, The Coalition, to produce both a live-action film and animated series based on the Gears of War universe. Judging by the article, the movie will retell the first game’s events as fans once again follow Marcus Fenix and Delta Squad as they fight the Locust Horde, but the specifics of the show’s plot are up in the air. – AG
Ghost of Tsushima
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Ghost of Tsushima is one of 2020’s best games and one of PlayStation’s greatest titles. Since it is heavily inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s samurai films, it’s only fitting Sony would want to turn the game into a movie. In 2021, Deadline broke the news that Sony Pictures was partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment to create a feature film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. Moreover, Chad Stahelski, the man who directed every John Wick film, will also direct this movie. In 2022, the award-winning Takashi Doscher (Only) signed up to write the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation. While it’s a safe bet the movie will retread the game’s events, what we really want to know is if it will be filmed in black and white to nail that Kurosawa feel. – AG
God of War
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime
The God of War soft reboot wowed fans with its action and storytelling. Apparently, some people thought the game would make for an excellent TV series, so now Amazon and Santa Monica Studio are teaming up to produce one (via Variety). The show will apparently translate the 2018 God of War into a TV series and follow Kratos and Atreus’ journey across the realms of Norse mythology. According to the article, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man) will write and executive produce the show along with Rafe Judkins (Wheel of Time), who will only serve as executive producer. – AG
Gran Turismo
Release Date: August 11, 2023
Format: Feature Film
Most films about video games translate a game’s events onto the silver screen, but the upcoming Gran Turismo film will instead serve as wish fulfillment for fans of video games. According to Variety the movie will chronicle the life of a Gran Turismo player who uses skills honed by the game to win Nissan competitions and eventually become a bona fide race car driver. Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) is set to direct and David Harbour (Jim Hopper in Stranger Things) will star as the yet-unnamed protagonist. According to the film’s logline, the story is “based on true events.” – AG
Grounded
Release Date: TBA
Format: TV Series
Grounded was officially released in September of 2022, but its creators were apparently so sure of its success that they started working on an animated spin-off while the game was still in early access. This past July, Deadline reported that Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft had entered into an agreement with Waterproof Studios, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment to create a show loosely based on the game. Instead of following the game’s story, the adaptation will instead star four friends who, during the summer before high school, are accidentally shrunk to the height of two inches and have to survive the wilderness that is a backyard. The show will be written by Brent Friedman of Star Wars: Clone Wars fame. – AG
Halo Season 2
Release Date: TBA
Format: Series streaming on Paramount+
Earlier this year, the Halo series premiered on Paramount+, but even before the show aired, Paramount renewed the series for a second season. The story will continue from where the first season left off and star the same actors, including Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeny in American Gods) as Master Chief and Natascha McElhone (Karen in Californication) as Dr. Halsey. One new addition to the show will be David Wiener (Homecoming, Brave New World), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. – AG
Horizon
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
Horizon is quickly becoming Sony’s next big property. The franchise has already received two main entries, a board game, and will soon receive a spin-off. You can also add a Netflix adaptation to that list. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, Steve Blackman, is also working on an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn as part of an “extended creative partnership with Netflix.” The show will retell Aloy’s adventure in the first game and will be written by Michelle Lovretta, who also wrote Blackman’s The Umbrella Academy adaptation. However, instead of using the game’s title, Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn show will instead go by the name Horizon: 2047 and actually serve as a prequel. – AG
Hunt: Showdown
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Binge
One of the most unique horror multiplayer games ever, Hunt: Showdown forces players to navigate a complex PvEvP scenario in order to survive dangerous scenarios. It’s not clear how that gameplay will translate to the small screen, but Showdown’s lush backwoods horror atmosphere could certainly make it an unlikely favorite among genre fans. – Matthew Byrd
It Takes Two
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime
It Takes Two is one of the more praised narrative experiences in recent gaming history, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that someone thinks it would make for a great series. While so much of It Takes Two’s brilliance can be attributed to its unique co-op gameplay, this series from Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller may just be able to put its own spin on this story of a failing relationship that has to survive a strange journey. – MB
Just Cause
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
So, the bad news is that this Just Cause adaptation has been suck in development hell for quite some time. At this point, it would be amazing if it ever saw the light of day. The good news is that there’s obviously quite a bit of potential in this adaptation of a video game franchise all about liberating the oppressed via the most insane stunts possible. In the right hands, this could be a fantastic Mission Impossible-style adventure. – MB
Just Dance
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
The Just Dance series is one of those gaming franchises that you always forget are absurdly popular until it pops up on the top of some sales chart. It makes sense someone would want to try to capitalize on that success with a film adaptation, though it’s almost impossible to imagine what, exactly, this movie will be about. For that matter, it’s hard to imagine this movie ever actually getting made considering that it’s been a couple of years since we’ve heard anything about this one. – MB
Knuckles the Echidna
Release Date: 2023
Format: Streaming series on Paramount+
People like Knuckles. It’s a simple fact that has kept the character alive and well for all these years. So while the very prospect of a show starring Knuckles is compelling enough, it’s actually the fact that Idris Elba will apparently reprise his role as the titular Sonic character in this series that makes it especially interesting. Who would have thought that we’d have a Sonic adaptation universe heading into 2023? – MB
Life is Strange
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Amazon Prime
The Life is Strange series regularly finds its way near the top of any “Best Narrative” list in any year that we’re lucky enough to get a new entry in the franchise. Of course, that will happen when you consistently deliver compelling and original stories of supernatural abilities and the often vulnerable humans burdened by them. It really seems like there are a ton of good intentions behind this adaptation, so let’s hope for the best. – MB
Mega Man
Release Date: TBA
Format: Film on Netflix
The Mega Man franchise is begging for a proper adaption. A sci-fi action series with a banger soundtrack and a diverse cast of creative characters causing conflict? There are so many ways you can go to make that work. While Josh Koenigsberg and Henry Joost have apparently been working on such an adaptation for Netflix, the fact we haven’t heard anything about their script in quite some time doesn’t exactly suggest that things are going according to plan. We’ll see how this one plays out. – MB
Metal Gear Solid
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
There was a time when the Metal Gear Solid film adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts was considered to be the most promising video game adaptation in the world. While the potential is still there, the fact of the matter is that this movie has been hit by delay after delay which has cast reasonable doubt on both its current status and future. We hope this one will see the light of day, as a well-done MGS movie would be something to see. – MB
Metro 2033
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature film
The Metro 2033 adaptation is in a strange place. While this movie is actually being written by Metro series creator Dimitriy Glukhovskiy and once had a lot of buzz (and budget) behind it, the pandemic absolutely wrecked whatever the shooting schedule for this movie once was. Now, it’s not clear what the status of this adaptation is or when we can reasonably expect it to be brought to life. Still, a well-done Metro movie could certainly be interesting. – MB
Minecraft
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
A Minecraft movie once felt like the biggest slam-dunk prospect in the wide wide world of corporate synergy. As some of you may know, though, this movie has since been dragged through the deepest parts of development hell and has lost quite a few pieces of creative talent along the way. It’s almost certain that this movie will be released at some point, though it’s going to be darkly fascinating to see what is left of this project. – MB
Mortal Kombat 2
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
While the recent Mortal Kombat movie didn’t quite live up to its considerable potential, it was still a fascinating attempt at getting a live-action MK adaptation to work as well as millions of fans know it can. Fortunately, it seems that the film’s producers also recognized the potential of that original adaptation, as they’ve already green-lit a sequel. We don’t know much about this sequel, but it’s definitely on our radar. – MB
The Mortuary Assistant
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
The Mortuary Assistant turned out to be the most surprising horror game of 2022, though even that game’s biggest fans probably would have never predicted that anyone would be so quick to turn it into a movie. However, that’s exactly what’s happening. While there are some gameplay aspects of the title that will be impossible to replicate in any other medium, we generally don’t get as much mortuary horror as we deserve. As such, there’s certainly a lot of potential for this film to be a properly creepy breath of fresh air. – MB
Nier Automata
Release Date: January 2023
Format: TV Series
An anime adaptation of Nier Automata co-written by eccentric series director Yoko Taro? Yes, yes, yes to all of that. Generally speaking, animated video game adaptations have fared much better than their live-action counterparts (especially in recent years), and it’s certainly easier to imagine that format coming closer to capturing the spectacular insanity of the Nier series than a live-action adaptation ever could. We don’t know a ton about this adaptation, but this franchise is ripe for all kinds of incredible side stories. – MB
Pac-Man
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Sure, let’s make a live-action adaptation of Pac-Man. Why not? At this point, how much more damage can possibly be done? Assuming that this movie ever actually comes out (which is not a guarantee at this point), it’s going to be…amazing to see what this thing ends up looking like. Some kind of meta film is probably the best bet, but who really knows at this point? – MB
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Release Date: TBA
Format: TV Series
You know, it’s a little surprising that we haven’t gotten more battle royale-style TV series, especially when you consider Squid Games’ global popularity. As such, it makes sense that someone decided to turn PUBG into a series, though the fact that this adaptation is actually an animated series is more than a little strange.
Still, with Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar at the helm, this somewhat unusual has as good of a chance to succeed as any PUBG adaptation will get. Like so many of the other adaptations on this list, though, it remains to be seen if this adaptation will ever actually see the light of day.
Pokémon
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
While the Pokémon animated series has impacted several generations of fans at this point, this in-development Netflix series is actually a live-action adaptation from Lucifer producer Joe Henderson.
Early buzz suggests that this series could end up being a kind of spiritual companion to the Detective Pikachu movie, though it’s still not clear what (if any) creative plans are in place for this series at this time. Still, this could end up being one of the biggest shows on this list. – MB
Portal
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
It feels like forever ago that we first heard about this Portal movie from producer JJ Abrams. While forever is a bit of a stretch, it has been a few years since we’ve gotten a solid update on this project.
While it seems like the script for this movie is still being worked on, it feels safe to say that Portal is stuck in some level of development hell at this point. If Abrams can’t muscle this movie into existence, then it’s doubtful anyone can. – MB
Return to Silent Hill
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
As the name implies, Return to Silent Hill is actually a direct sequel to the surprisingly solid 2006 Silent Hill movie. In fact, that film’s director (Christophe Gans) is returning to helm this sequel and will reportedly be ignoring the pretty weak second Silent Hill film in the process.
We only just learned about this adaptation in 2022, so it appears to be on track for an eventual release. At the very least, this adaptation has a lot of the core creative components in place, which is more than you can say for many of the other adaptations on this list. – MB
Saints Row
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Writer Greg Russo is still working on a Saints Row script that he says was spiritually inspired by Escape from New York and The Warriors. That would seemingly suggest this movie will contain a tricky blend of camp and grit, though it’s honestly too early to start making any real predictions about this project’s prospects.
Actually, given that we haven’t heard about this movie since 2021, there’s a chance that it could be one of the many adaptations on this list that is quietly dropped or eternally delayed. We’ll see if anyone bothers to give us an update about this movie in 2023. – MB
Sifu
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Sifu turned out to be one of the most surprising action games of 2022, and it appears that the game may eventually receive an equally surprising live-action film adaptation.
We know that Story Kitchen and Sifu developer Sloclap are serious about getting this adaptation done, but it seems like this project is still in its earliest days. As such, it’s almost impossible to say what we should expect from this movie beyond martial arts action. – MB
Sleeping Dogs
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
As exciting as the prospect of a Sleeping Dogs movie is, now is a good time to make it as clear as possible that this movie will likely never be released. It’s been too long since we’ve gotten anything resembling a solid update on this film. Even then, it sounds like this is more of a lovely idea than something that is firmly in production.
Still, with names like Donnie Yen and Simu Liu loosely tied to the Sleeping Dogs movie, there is still reason to hope that something will come from this project. If we don’t get an update in 2023, it might be best to consider this movie dead in development. – MB
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Release Date: December 2024
Format: Feature Film
Nobody really expected the Sonic movies to be as good (relatively speaking) or as successful as they have been. However, it’s pretty clear at this point that Sonic is an unlikely film franchise, which means that more sequels are on the way.
While this movie will almost certainly happen at some point, it’s worth noting that we don’t know how many (if any) of the existing Sonic adaptation creative team members are currently attached to this project. As such, this third movie could end up being quite different from the previous two films. – MB
Space Channel 5
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Arguably the most unlikely adaptation on this list, it’s truly surprising that anyone thought to turn the cult classic (at best) Space Channel franchise into a film. Nevertheless, Sega and Picturestart are apparently working on such a project.
This movie will reportedly follow a reporter who battles aliens via viral dance moves. In other words, it will be fairly familiar to fans of the Space Channel games. While there’s very little information available at this time regarding this movie’s potential release date, it’s worth noting that there are quite a few names already attached to this movie. As such, it has a fair chance of actually being released. – MB
Space Invaders
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Another Greg Russo project, this upcoming film adaptation will look to capitalize on the Space Invaders craze about 45 years after said craze occurred.
In all seriousness, it seems like this may be a case of someone coming up with an alien invasion script and deciding to attach that script to the Space Invaders name. Actually, with WB and the Mortal Kombat film crew attached to this project, it could end up being one of the more intriguing adaptations on this list.
Splinter Cell
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Netflix
It’s actually a little surprising we haven’t gotten a Splinter Cell adaptation yet considering how popular Tom Clancy adaptations once were. Then again, Splinter Cell’s historic sales struggles almost certainly negatively impacted this project’s prospects.
Still, it really does sound like this eight-episode animated Netflix series is actually going to be released at some point in the near future. At the very least, those associated with this adaptation (including John Wick creator Derek Klostat) seem genuinely excited about its potential.
Streets of Rage
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Yet another Derek Kolstad project, dj2 Entertainment, Escape Artists, and Sega are all apparently on-board for this Streets of Rage adaptation. Mind you, that’s all we really know about this project. It’s been vaguely referred to as a movie, but that’s about all was have to go off of at this time.
As such, you should chunk this one on the “maybe” pile and just wait to see if we ever get a solid update on it. – MB
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Release Date: April 7
Format: Feature Film
Arguably the biggest adaptation on this list, the Super Mario Bros. movie is seen as a potential landmark moment in the field of video game adaptations. Indeed, the fate of many other adaptations on this list may very well depend on this movie’s success.
While it’s looking like this movie will at least be a short-term box-office draw, we’ll have to see whether or not this long-awaited animated Mario adventure proves to be anything more substantial than a flash in the pan. – MB
System Shock
Release Date: TBA
Format: TV Series
Yet another Greg Russo project (he’s just collecting adaptations at this point), this early in-development series will try to bring the complex sci-fi universe of the System Shock games to a screen near you.
If this series is ever actually shot, finished, and released, it certainly has the potential to fill that sci-fi horror genre void that always seems to exist. This certainly has a chance to be the most creatively exciting adaptation on the horizon, especially if it follows the plot of the games as it will reportedly do. – MB
Tetris
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
You’re not alone if you feel that the very idea of a live-action Tetris movie is simply too ridiculous to wrap your head around. However, you really should know that this project is shaping up to be quite interesting.
Described by producer Matthew Vaughn as “The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies,” this movie will reportedly use the actual history of the Tetris games as a backdrop for a bizarre political thriller. While it’s easy to imagine such an ambitious project being sidetracked by any number of factors, it’ll be interesting to see if everyone involved actually makes this movie happen. – MB
The Last of Us
Release Date: January 15, 2023
Format: TV Series (HBO)
The Last of Us isn’t just one of the biggest adaptations on this list; it has the potential to be the very best TV adaptation of a video game ever.
Based largely on the plot of the original The Last of Us game, the first season of this HBO series is already generating quite a bit of buzz. The potential is obvious, though it remains to be seen if this show will reach a wide enough audience to make it HBO’s next big thing. – MB
Tomb Raider
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming Series on Netflix
The live-action Tomb Raider adaptations have historically been hit-and-miss, though the game franchise’s obvious Indiana Jones-style vibes have always made it a seemingly obvious candidate for an eventually great adaptation.
Perhaps this upcoming animated series can realize that potential. Set after the recent reboots, this Netflix project is already generating quite a bit of industry buzz. Maybe the pivot from live-action to animated will help Lara Croft find that multimedia magic. – MB
Twisted Metal
Release Date: TBA
Format: Streaming series on Peacock
While it’s a little odd that we’re seemingly getting a Twisted Metal series before we get another Twisted Metal game, it must be said that this is one of the rare upcoming adaptations that might actually be released sometime in the near future.
This Peacock series has some big names attached to it (including Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, and Stephanie Beatriz) and will reportedly tell an original story heavily inspired by the events of the car combat games. If this series can tap into the games’ dark humor and twisted sci-fi style, it might actually be the best Twisted Metal adventure in some time. – MB
Yakuza
Release Date: TBA
Format: Feature Film
Like millions of others across the globe, I love the Yakuza series for its over-the-top cinematic style and surprisingly heartfelt storytelling. Those same qualities seemingly make the Yakuza games the perfect subject matter for an eventual adaptation.
For what it’s worth, Yakuza Studio head Toshihiro Nagoshi has stated that this adaptation will only happen if the Yakuza (Like a Dragon) team is confident that will live up to the standards set by the games. While that’s really just another way to say that this movie is far from a guarantee, it’s nice to know that it might actually be worth everyone’s time if it’s ever actually produced and released. – MB