GTA 6 Leak Confirms Sequel’s Protagonist Names, Location, and Time Period

Finally, we usually would not bring these kinds of leaks to you. However, these particular leaks not only pass the eye test with ease but are already being verified by top industry reporters such as Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

So with those major warnings in mind, let’s talk about a few of the things these leaks seemingly confirm about GTA 6.

First off, there’s almost no doubt at this point that GTA 6 takes place in Vice City. Not only do many of the background locations certainly look like Vice City (palm trees, beaches, etc.), but at one point, we actually see a character board a “Vice City Metro” train. While some rumors suggest that GTA 6 could eventually allow you to explore other areas, it certainly seems that the bulk of the game will at least take place in the GTA universe’s famous parody version of Miami. We haven’t visited Vice City since 2006’s Vice City Stories, so it will be nice to return to one of GTA‘s most beloved locations.

Actually, it appears that GTA 6 will offer our first chance to see what has happened to Vice City since the 1980s. Yes, despite some rumors that suggested GTA 6 would take us back in time as previous Vice City-set GTA games have done, these leaks seem to confirm that GTA 6 will take place in the modern day. In fact, one NPC in one of the leaked pieces of footage even references the death of Lifeinvader CEO Jay Norris, which means that GTA 6 takes place after the events of GTA 5. While it’s a little sad to learn that GTA 6 won’t take us back in time (at least for the soundtrack’s sake), it makes sense that Rockstar wouldn’t want to give up the many modern conveniences a more modern time period offers (cell phones, the internet, etc.).

Finally, these leaks seem to confirm that GTA 6 will not only feature multiple playable protagonists but will even offer a playable female protagonist. Various pieces of leaked media show the player independently controlling a female character identified as Lucia and a male character named Jason. At one point, we even see the pair work together to rob a diner (though the player is controlling Lucia during that sequence). While we’ve heard rumors the two are some kind of Bonnie and Clyde-like couple, none of the leaked media confirms a romantic relationship at this time. However, we certainly get to see them work together as partners-in-crime.

Again, there is a lot more to talk about regarding these leaks, and we will certainly be talking about them as this whole situation becomes a little clearer. For now, though, it seems safe to say that we know where GTA 6 will take place, when it will take place, and who it will star (at least initially). What do you think about this leaked info so far?