Switch 2 vs. Switch Pro: Which Console Should Nintendo Release Next?

Why Nintendo’s Next Console Should be the Switch 2

As noted above, a Switch Pro theoretically allows the Switch to better support more advanced and demanding games. However, a next-gen “Switch 2” absolutely accomplishes that same feat and offers so much more.

A Switch Pro may offer improved performance, but the Switch 2 could offer entirely new experiences. A developer making a game for the Switch Pro still needs to make sure that game can run on the base Switch. That game will run better on the Switch Pro, but it will ultimately always be somewhat limited by the base Switch’s performance. A game like Tears of the Kingdom may very well represent about as much as we can expect from a Switch game not supported by cloud technology. A Switch Pro will make that game run a bit smoother and load a little more quickly, but there are limits.

Again, some Switch owners may be fine with all of that and simply want the console and games they already love to perform just a bit better. However, the fact of the matter is that the Switch is turning six this year. It’s been a strange six years, but even the best-selling PlayStation 2 was replaced by the PlayStation 3 in six years. Six to seven years is about as long as a relatively modern console lasts, and the Switch is coming up to that breakpoint whether fans want it to or not.

At this point, Nintendo has to know they’re going to need to invest money in one kind of Switch upgrade or another. Given that most technology companies are still dealing with some significant supply shortages and other issues contributing to rising costs, Nintendo has to be wondering if it’s worth it to invest so much money in an incremental upgrade when they could invest a little more money in their long-term hardware future.

Honestly, some Switch fans may be facing a similar dilemma whether they realize it or not. Let’s say the Switch Pro debuts at $400 and the Switch 2 will cost $450. Let’s also assume the Switch 2 is going to debut no later than 2025 even if the Pro is released this year. Even hardcore fans may balk at the prospect of spending that much money over the course of a few years when they could just bite the bullet and spend a little more on entirely new hardware instead.

As cynical as it may seem, inevitability really is the best argument for the Switch 2. The Switch will not last forever, and even the best possible version of the Switch Pro can only extend that console’s run by a few more years. We may be left saying that we should have received a Switch Pro at some point, but that doesn’t mean that we haven’t reached the point where the better move is to start looking toward the future.