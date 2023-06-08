Across the Spider-Verse Ignores Spider-Punk’s Weird History With Prowler and Spider-Man

Spider-Punk was an immediate hit from the Spider-Verse comics, standing out within a sea of interesting Spidies. But one of the most unique elements of Spider-Punk is his secret identity, a name very familiar to longtime Spider-Man readers.

Most viewers of Across the Spider-Verse know the Prowler as Aaron Davis, the wayward uncle of Miles Morales. He debuted in 2011’s Ultimate Spider-Man #1, written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Sarah Pichelli. In his first storyline, we learn that Uncle Aaron is responsible for his nephew’s transformation, as the spider that bit Miles was stolen by the Prowler. Since that first story, Aaron has had a complicated relationship with Miles and the side of good, sometimes helping his nephew and sometimes returning to his criminal ways.

The multiverse-savvy reader may notice that while we’ve talked about the Hobie Brown of Earth-138 and the Prowler of Earth-1610, we haven’t said anything about these characters in Earth-616, the mainline universe of Marvel Comics. And that’s because in the 616, Hobie Brown is the Prowler, a character with a rich history of battles and alliances with Spider-Man. Across the Spider-Verse briefly acknowledges a connection between Spider-Punk and Donald Glover’s version of Prowler, but only with Hobie saying he was the one to catch him; ignoring the two characters’ strange history.

The Prowler first appeared in 1969’s The Amazing Spider-Man #78, written by Stan Lee and drawn by John Buscema (an editorial box in the issue thanks the then 13-year-old John Romita Jr. for coming up with the idea, long before he would become a legendary penciler in his own right). A genius inventor who worked as a window washer, Hobie created the Prowler persona after watching Daredevil fight the infamously cheesy villain Stilt-Man. As the Prowler, Hobie committed crimes to fund his ideas, at least until Spider-Man put him on the straight and narrow.

As an ally, Hobie has helped out Peter Parker on a number of occasions, even impersonating Spider-Man when Pete needed to be in the same room as the webhead. But Hobie often found himself dragged back into the less reputable side of things, either as a reluctant criminal or as a member of Silver Sable’s mercenary team, the Wild Pack. For a while, a broken back drove Hobie out of the costume game, only getting involved when Peter needed some advice or when a criminal pulled a Scott Lang and stole his suit. But after clone shenanigans (always remember: the Clone Saga walked so the Spider-Verse could run), Hobie returned to full mobility. Currently, Hobie has retired the Prowler identity and taken on the heroic moniker Hornet.