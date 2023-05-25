Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer Raises Questions About Venom’s Identity

It turns out that Harry has been in stasis undergoing experimental medical treatments to cure his Oshtoran Syndrome. Said cure involved the Devil’s Breath Doctor Octopus unleashed on NYC in a maddened attempt to destroy Norman. How does this link Harry to Venom? Well, in true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, a Marvel’s Spider-Man post-credits scene shows Harry floating in a chamber filled with black, web-like growths that react to Norman when he touches the glass. Furthermore, a Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales post-credits scene shows that Harry is still in the chamber, still covered in the black webbing, and is slowly waking up. These tiny segments are obviously setting up something big, and since they link Harry Osborne to what appear to be Venom-like tendrils, the connection is pretty clear: Harry Osborne will be Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Or at least, he will be connected to the Venom arc in the game.

Post-credits scenes are one thing, but does anything else hint that Venom and Harry Osborne are one Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Shared voice actors, perhaps? Well, that’s where things get more complicated. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Harry is played by Scott Porter, who you might recognize as Heimdall from God of War Ragnarok. However, if you look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s IMDB page, you will notice that Tony Todd (Candyman himself), is voicing Venom. On one hand, that could disprove Harry is secretly Venom, but on the other hand, Spider-Man villains have occasionally juggled multiple actors in a single show or movie before. Besides, it’s reasonable to assume that Tony Todd’s voice is intended to represent a combination of the symbiote and its host.

Speaking of voice actors, it should be noted that Scott Porter (who voiced Harry in Marvel’s Spider-Man) previously said that he will not be returning to voice Harry Osborn in Spider-Man 2. Apparently, the developers wanted a voice actor who was “photo-real,” and the belief was that Porter was too old to play the younger visual representation of Harry. That information also seems to suggest that there will be scenes in the game where Harry’s voice must match his in-game physical form, which would also suggest that, if Harry is Venom, he may not be Venom for the entire game.

All of that information raises some fascinating questions. How does Peter get the Symbiote suit in this game? Is it passed along by the same tendrils we see around Harry? For that matter, if Venom is Harry, then what are we to make of that trailer that seemed to suggest Venom and Kraven are at odds? Was that just a bit of cheeky trailer editing, or is there a genuine conflict between the two? Could Venom even be an antihero in this game (as we previously speculated)? For that matter, the whole “we will” line really feels like something Eddie Brock would usually say, but we haven’t him yet. While we’re on the subject does Harry being Vencom mean that the Hobgoblin will not appear in these games? Could Hobgoblin end up being someone else (if the character is ever featured at all)? Could multiple characters wind up getting infected before the game is finished?

Until Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches, we might never learn who is truly Venom in the game. For all we know, the symbiote suit will fully take over Peter Parker and turn him into Venom, but for now, most signs seem to point to Harry Osborne. But who do you think will be Venom in the game? Let us know in the comments.