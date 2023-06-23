Spider-Man Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Sony Pictures and producer Avi Arad’s attempt to reboot Spider-Man is one of those model examples of how not to build a cinematic universe. After pointlessly retelling Peter Parker’s origin story in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, this sequel (directed like its predecessor by Marc Webb) does its level best to jam a multitude of plotlines into its two-hour-plus running time, frantically trying to lay down a framework for sequels and spinoffs without giving us a valid reason why we should care.

As a result, you have a feeble attempt at building out multiple villains as a prelude to the Sinister Six, conspiracy theories regarding Peter’s parents, the old “magic blood” canard favored by hapless screenwriters Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, and yet another bad guy with a personal vendetta against our webslinging hero—in this case a heavily reconfigured Electro (Jamie Foxx). It all adds up to a frantic, overstuffed mishmash that goes nowhere.

But wait, there’s more! The movie also tries to jam one of Spidey’s most famous storylines, the death of Gwen Stacy, into all this, blunting its emotional impact as well. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have undeniable chemistry as Peter and Gwen, and do their best with the muddled material, but Garfield and Foxx’s undercooked Electro would have to wait for No Way Home to get the closure they deserved. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 comes across as the most soulless and calculated of all Spidey’s live-action adventures, and no amount of reappraisal will ever undo that. – Don Kaye

9. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

When Andrew Garfield appeared nearly a decade later in a movie further down on this list, he and some writers got laughs from the actor admitting he’s the “lame” Spider-Man. It didn’t have to be that way. Garfield brought a sincere affection to the character in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as an impact web blast’s worth of charisma. Unfortunately, other than in the scenes where Garfield and Emma Stone’s chemistry could smolder, little of that talent or passion made it to the screen in what was a confused and wholly underwhelming reboot.

Prematurely remaking Spider-Man’s origin story just 10 years after Sam Raimi’s relatively perfect rendering of it in 2002 was always an odd choice, and Sony and director Marc Webb’s attempts to justify this by creating an unresolved conspiracy theory about Peter’s parents and clumsily imitating the tone and aesthetic of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight films only made things worse. It shouldn’t need to be stated that Spider-Man is not Batman, and even the film is aware of this since the “gritty” aesthetic is so half-hearted and contradictory to a film about a giant Lizard. Also, on that note, as someone who loved Lizard comics as a kid, turning the tragedy of Doc Connors into one of the worst comic book movie villains of all time puts this squarely at the bottom of the list. – David Crow

8. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Bully Maguire is good. He was good in 2007 and he’s still good today. Look, there’s no denying that Spider-Man 3 is a marked step down from its two predecessors, with the struggle between Sam Raimi and the movie’s producers resulting in an overcrowded script. But there’s also no denying that Raimi has a compelling take on Peter Parker, one with a strong emotional core that remains even when the story goes to ridiculous places. Taking advantage of Tobey Maguire’s ability to play vulnerably, Raimi’s Peter is an achingly sincere dork, even when corrupted by the Venom symbiote. So of course his bad-boy persona will be doofy and somehow sweet in its desperation.