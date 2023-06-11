Every New Spider-Man Variant in Across the Spider-Verse and Where They’re From

Spider-Monkey

After Marvel Zombies became a huge hit, Marvel tried to emulate that success with Marvel Apes. A team of heroes ended up in a universe where instead of evolving into humans, apes just evolved into smarter apes. Then there was a whole thing where some of the heroes were really corrupt and Captain America was a vampire, or whatever. They ran out of clever gags almost immediately, but naming their Spider-Man counterpart Spider-Monkey was just too easy of a layup not to use.

Spider-Wolf

Speaking of Marvel Zombies, Ash Williams of Evil Dead fame got his own crossover with that doomed universe. After witnessing the beginning of the outbreak and later ending up in Latveria, Ash was able to escape into another dimension. At first, he was happy as it seemed rather normal. Then he saw that the place was torn apart by Marvel Werewolves for the sake of a jokey cliffhanger.

Peter Parkedcar

The Spider-Mobile was a concept introduced back in 1973 and even the comic was about how silly and pointless it was. It became a running gag in Spider-Man lore, including by showing up in Old Man Logan of all places. Then, in the Spider-Verse comic, the Spider-Mobile evolve into an actual character. Coming from a world much like the movie Cars, Peter Parkedcar had to deal with J. Jonah Jalopy and…honestly, that’s such a perfect name that we’re going to end this entry here.

Captain Spider

One idea used several times in What If…? was, “What if Flash Thompson was bitten by the radioactive spider?” It never ended well. One time he became a corrupt Spider-Man. One time he became a bully of a vigilante and accidentally killed Peter in a fit of anger. The first time, though, he did try to be a real deal superhero. As Captain Spider, Flash was mostly focused on his agility and pure strength. All that brawn amounted to little when the Vulture dropped him from a great height. Flash never even thought about developing web shooters, so he was doomed. Peter (a major Captain Spider fan) found his body, mourned Flash, and was able to recreate the accident to give himself spider powers.

Doppelganger

In the comics, after Thanos gathered the full Infinity Gauntlet, he was ultimately defeated by Adam Warlock. For a time, Adam held onto the Gauntlet and figured he would be better off if he split himself into his good side and his bad side. His Mr. Hyde, otherwise known as Magus, created an army of demonic doppelgangers for superheroes to deal with in their own books as event tie-ins.

While most of those monster duplicates went away, Spider-Man’s survived. In time, it was even determined that the creature wasn’t even made of organic matter. It just existed. The Spider Doppelganger joined the team Maximum Carnage, where it was treated as Carnage and Shriek’s pet dog. It has popped up every now and then, always loyal to Shriek, but otherwise a feral killing machine.