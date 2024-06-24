How New World: Aeternum Will Breathe New Life into Amazon’s MMO

The swashbuckling MMORPG New World is getting an ambitious overhaul as it prepares to expand to consoles this October, with New World: Aeternum. More than just adding cross-platform play and quality of life updates to the popular online game, New World: Aeternum wants to deliver a more intuitive and cinematic experience, with the team at Amazon Games not only upgrading the title’s technical presentation but putting a greater emphasis on the game’s narrative while streamlining the quest progression and character-building systems. Beyond improving the single-player elements, and working to make jumping into the game as smooth an experience as possible on consoles, the online play has been augmented significantly, including with a raid and PVP zone for players to share their adventures with friends and foes alike.

In an interview with Den of Geek at Summer Game Fest 2024, New World: Aeternum game director Scot Lane and creative director David Verfaillie share more about the big changes coming to the game this October, including a rundown of the major new features, and tease what fans can expect for this more cinematic vision of the popular MMORPG.

The Rebirth of New World

The changes and increased scope of New World are apparent from the moment you boot up New World: Aeternum, with an all-new cinematic that not only introduces the game’s overarching narrative but coaches players on how to play the game. This cinematic quality doesn’t stop with Aeternum’s opening, with dialogue sequences also revamped to give them a more dynamic feel, while newly added in-game cinematics build the game’s lore and remind players of the narrative stakes throughout.

“We’ve added a whole new camera system,” Lane says of the changes to in-game dialogue scenes. “We’re calling it our enhanced dialogue system. It allows the cameras to come in close and it feels like a much more cinematic experience.”