12 Years Later, a Long-Awaited Zombie Game Is Finally on Xbox Game Pass

Surprise! Dead Island 2 is now available to download on Xbox Game Pass. Didn’t know it was coming to the subscription service? Neither did we! The title developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver stealth-dropped on Game Pass today, just in time for a weekend of zombie-bashing in paradise with your Xbox friends.

“With the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version, you’ll have unlimited access to the base game on Xbox, including co-op functionality,” reads a blog post on the game’s website. “So, there’s no need to go it alone – gather your squad and take on the horde together in thrilling co-op action!”

In our write-up of the game last year, Den of Geek called Dead Island 2 “the Return of the Living Dead of zombie games,” a very high compliment if you’re up to speed on that horror comedy classic from 1985. We also lauded Dead Island 2‘s FLESH combat system, which allows players to take down the undead in some very interesting and…gruesome ways, although we did feel the game could’ve leaned even further into the absurdity of its concept and depended less on the oft-used tropes of the zombie genre. Still, for players looking for a less serious take on zombies that isn’t afraid to poke fun at itself once in a while, this is definitely one to download or stream through the cloud this weekend, especially if you have online friends to team up with.

That said, things weren’t always so rosy for Dead Island 2, a sequel to the hit 2011 game from Techland. In fact, the title spent over a decade in development hell, which saw the project move from one developer to the next until finally it landed at UK-based studio Dambuster in 2019 after several delays and restarts.