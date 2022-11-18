Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Differences: Which Version Is Better?

– Professor Turo

– Uva Academy

– Purple/Blue Character Outfit

– Miraidon Light Cycle

Unlike Scarlet, Violet emphasizes a more futuristic theme that can be found in nearly every aspect of the game. Not only are the game’s exclusive Pokémon a bit more sci-fi in their design than their Scarlet counterparts, but even that version’s Legendary vehicle feels like something straight out of Tron. Violet‘s Paradox Forms are also based on certain Pokémon’s “future versions,” which essentially turn them into robots.

Much like Scarlet, though, most of Violet‘s most notable exclusives are aesthetic. You’re going to see blue and purple a lot more in this game, including on your main character’s outfit. If you happen to greatly prefer that color scheme, that could certainly end up influencing your purchase decision.

Pokémon Scarlet vs. Violet: Which Version is Best?

As you probably guessed, neither Scarlet nor Violet holds a clear advantage over the other. Anyone who buys either version of the game can eventually acquire most of the “exclusive” content via trades, and most of the remaining differences come down to looks.

That said, the “prehistoric” vs. “sci-fi” theme differences could end up being the biggest decision influencer. I personally prefer the diversity of Scarlet‘s character designs (especially when it comes to the exclusive Paradox Forms), but that’s obviously subjective. If you tend to prefer one style over the other (and if that style preference gels with your preferred color choices), then you’ll have no problem picking one version over the other.

Neither version offers an obvious power advantage in terms of exclusive Pokémon, though I would again maybe give Scarlet the slightest of nods in that category simply due to the stat/type distribution of its exclusive Pokémon and how those Pokémon may help you at certain points in the game. Again, though, it doesn’t make that much of a difference, and Violet offers some exceptional exclusive Pokémon designs (especially if you like Dragons).