The History and Evolution of Open-World Games

Granted, the game itself does go off the beaten path maybe a bit too much, considering after all this swords of sorcery stuff, it rather abruptly turns into a sci-fi space shooter. Listen, sometimes you just have to throw everything at the wall, because people are only going to care about what sticks. When you see this base game in action, you can’t help but watch the skeleton of the likes of Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest. These RPGs and their ilk truly embraced the open-world environment and there would be so many to talk about, but they absolutely owe their continued existence to this early release. – Gavin Jasper

Elite (1984)

Much like Ultima, this is one of those old games that is so ahead of its time that you must wonder if a deal with Satan was involved. Instead of open-world, Elite is practically open-universe as it allows you to fly through various galaxies and visit countless planets. The basic idea has you cruising through space and trying to build up your status and space wallet through various means, some more uncouth and violent than others.

Unlike Ultima, Elite was open-ended, which added to the experience. Outside of building up your rank into Elite, there’s little in terms of endings or streamlined narrative. You just go shoot up invaders, collect bounties, and barter over fuel and whatever. So many games and even genres owe a lot to this classic. – GJ

Mercenary (1985)

Mercenary had the novel concept of, “What if a flight simulator was interrupted by an alien civil war?” The idea is that you crash your ship onto the planet Targ, and you really want to get off the planet and go back to your non-Targ business. Your AI companion Benson explains that you can use more than half of your available funds to buy a ship, but the thing is, you don’t HAVE to buy it. You can steal it. It’s just that doing so will have dire consequences. Not dire in the sense that you will be killed (you can’t really die in the game), but you will be making some powerful enemies and might get shot out of the sky.

And that’s what this early sandbox game is all about. You accumulate wealth and try to earn an escape from this planet, all via playing a mercenary for either side of the war. Maybe both sides! The vector graphics here were really cutting edge in 1985, though Benson is needed to give everything context, considering how otherwise basic and non-descript everything is. Still, having a 3D journey in a virtual world and going in any direction you want was a big deal. – GJ

Legend of Zelda (1986)

“It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this.” That’s all you were told and from there came a legend. The gold-carted game is iconic, but it would not be nearly as memorable without its lack of direction. Legend of Zelda is a game based around traveling to various dungeons and finding the triangular treasures within but the whole thing revolves around exploration. Back in the days when Nintendo Power could reveal maps of those early NES games, few were as breathtaking as the fold-out poster that showed you just how expansive and wild Hyrule truly was.