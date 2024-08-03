15 Best Video Game Commercials of the 1980s

That’s not to say the NYC rooftop and Spider-Man aren’t impressive in their own right. Spider-Man, stuck with having to pretend to play the game, sounds legit in his performance, especially with that he had to work with. The only problem is when he dramatically asks if this is too much action for Spider-Man to handle. At this point, he sounds like Deadpool sarcastically harping on the product. Plus he’s so distracted from the game that he doesn’t seem to notice a pumpkin bomb has been left right next to him. Spidey-sense my ass!

8. Sega Master System Looks Like an NES Killer

The Sega Master System really shined when it came to advertising, even if they were advertising some of the worst uniform box art we’ve ever seen. Those commercials really felt like you were getting something that was truly going to blow the NES away, even more than the initial Sega Genesis commercials. Maybe the kids were playing a little too close to the TV, but when you’re a kid watching that, it’s just part of the sales pitch. Either way, they had the right balance of trying to make it look like someone’s playing a video game but placing it in a production set.

This one really stands out because of the brilliant use of the Master System’s box design. Zooming in on it and tilting to the side, showing that it’s 3D and there’s a real console sitting there is pure cinema. Though nothing beats the serotonin that comes from when they show off all the games in their library. It really links you to that feeling as a kid when you go to the store and see a wall full of so many video game titles.

7. Mr. Arcade is the Fonz Meets Robin Hood

Coleco offered a series of mini arcades where they took popular games and tried to emulate the experience as best they could with LCD setups. To advertise this, they came up with their own mascot named Mr. Arcade. Mr. Arcade’s deal was that he would just kind of linger around arcades, wearing sunglasses and a reflective, white windbreaker, and walk over to a patron when he felt needed. Then he would use his mutant power of shrinking arcade cabinets into mini arcades and letting people go home with them. I don’t know what kind of authority he had, but the arcade owners never chose to press charges considering how many of these commercials we got.

Highlights include him dealing with Donkey Kong (a guy in a gorilla suit), Donkey Kong Jr. (an actual chimp), and bringing in his better half Mrs. Arcade when giving another loving couple a copy of Ms. Pac-Man. Should I be disturbed that he and his girlfriend share a last name? (Editor’s Note: I assumed Mr. Arcade is a traditionalist and insisted that Mrs. Arcade – maiden name, Sarah Skeeball – take his name in marriage).

6. Dragon Warrior is an Epic Adventure

RPGs were brand new to North America. This was unmanned territory. How do you advertise a brand-new type of game to an audience that might not truly understand it? The commercial for Dragon Warrior did its damnedest by having an elder tell an armor-clad hero about his quest and sending him off. Sure, the game lacked horse riding, but the commercial can be forgiven for tossing those visuals in there.