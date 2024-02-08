15 Games That Revolutionized Video Game Graphics

The “graphics don’t matter” argument always makes me a little sad. Though there is some truth in that stance, it is often triggered by the views of those who overvalue raw gaming visuals or otherwise believe games can’t be great if they don’t have top-of-the-line graphics. Perhaps a game doesn’t need incredible graphics to be great but incredible graphics certainly have the power to elevate or define tremendous experiences. They are a vital component of the evolution of the medium.

For as memorable as the most stunning video games often are, it can be remarkably easy to lose track of the milestone advancements that got us from Pong to Red Dead Redemption 2. While it would take more space than I have here to give all those milestone advancements their due, these are 15 of the most notable games that revolutionized video game graphics.

Space Invaders (1978)

This article has to start somewhere, though picking the first game to highlight turned out to be a surprisingly tough decision. Is it better to discuss one of the first games with graphics (Tennis for Two), or do you jump straight ahead to Pong? Certainly, games like Color Gatcha and Galaxian deserve love for their early uses of color.

Ultimately, it just felt right to kick things off with Space Invaders. At the very least, Space Invaders was the culmination of a series of graphical concepts that older games had only played with. Those include the game’s use of what we now consider to be pixel art and its revolutionary application of independent sprite animations. More than anything else, though, Space Invaders deserves all the credit in the world for the ways that developer Taito used those visual concepts to forever increase the intensity of the modern gaming experience.