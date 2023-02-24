Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Gameplay Is Everything Fans Feared it Would Be

That brings us to the latest Kill the Justice League trailer, which showed that many of those rumors were not only accurate but, in some cases, were only telling part of the story.

While we already knew that the Suicide Squad members wouldn’t play like Batman in the Arkham games, few expected Kill the Justice League to emphasize such familiar third-person shooter gameplay quite that much. Actually, the third-person shooter gameplay is part of the shock surrounding that trailer. It’s more of the familiarity of the whole thing that is really throwing people for a loop. Rocksteady had previously established itself as a revolutionary studio that found new ways to look at even established parts of game design. By comparison…well, first impressions being whatever they are, it honestly looks like Kill the Justice League could have been made by any number of modern developers.

While the bullet-spongey, third-person, vaguely open-world combat elements we saw in that trailer certainly caught many fans off-guard, it’s actually this developer’s breakdown of Kill the Justice League that followed that gameplay debut that is currently drawing the most ire:

Peppered throughout that overview are words, phrases, and ideas that many Rocksteady fans (and quite a few others) did not want to hear. For instance, it turns out that Kill the Justice League will feature such tired modern game design concepts as gear scores, basic RPG progression, looting, and a ton of guns for every character regardless of their core abilities. All of those concepts only strengthened fan fears that Kill the Justice League will not only feature more generic gameplay but that it will even share more than a few ideas with two recent superhero games that fans revolted against: Gotham Knights and Marvel’s Avengers.

However, the dagger in the back was the revelation that Kill the Justice League will feature a battle pass, an in-game store, and other live service elements. In fact, those were the exact rumors that were going around about this game prior to the release of that gameplay trailer that some fans swore couldn’t be true. Sadly, it seems like Kill the Justice League is going to be the latest in a string of premium games that incorporate those kinds of microtransactions and monetary concepts we previously associated with free-to-play titles. Oh, and they don’t mention it in those trailers, but we later learned that you’ll always need to be online to play Kill the Justice League. Yes, that makes it yet another modern game that frustratingly requires an internet connection even if you’re playing all by yourself.

To be entirely fair, the Kill the Justice League team did state that the premium elements of their game will be limited to cosmetics. While that’s good news for those who fundamentally hate the idea of spending money on a Battle Pass, the fact of the matter is that “cosmetics only” isn’t the microtransactions compromise that it once was. As we’ve previously discussed with Halo Infinite, the big problem with many modern battle passes isn’t that they’re pay-to-win but rather that it’s becoming incredibly clear that games with battle passes are often designed to support those battle passes. Maybe you don’t technically need to purchase that battle pass or any individual premium pieces of content, but the constant reminders that the game is pushing you in those directions by emphasizing the idea that your progression isn’t as valuable if it’s not tied to premium unlocks interferes with what should be the core gameplay experience.