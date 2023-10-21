The Best Spider-Man Games, Ranked

The video game adaptation defied expectations though and seemingly exists in its own continuity. The action-adventure was developed by Beenox and published by Activision. It took the plot of the film and fleshed it out further, adding in more characters, conflicts, and Spider-Man lore from the comics. Most surprising of all is the game’s commitment to establishing Carnage as the big bad of the plot; a foe who never crossed paths with Spidey on screen.

The story was still hampered by its source material and the graphical limitations were obvious to see with the tech of the time period providing some issues. Launched on consoles like the Wii U, PlayStation 3 and 4, and the Xbox 360, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did manage to pack in an impressive stealth system and energetic web-slinging mechanics. There were noticeable differences between the performance of each generation’s iteration, and while it wasn’t always precise or smooth the combat was utterly entertaining. Plus with an expansive open-world that offered a treasure trove of small storytelling opportunities, there was enough to love here for Spider-Man fans to feel a part of that superhero world. Anything that can improve upon the original movie should be celebrated!

14. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Much like The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the 2007 release of Spider-Man 3 resulted in a quiet period for the Marvel franchise. The Tobey Maguire series was coming off the back of two absolute hits, but the third installment was utterly overstuffed. The video game of the same name had a tough task to pull off.

Thankfully, developers Treyarch, Beenox, Vicarious Visions, and publisher Activision rose to the challenge. Spider-Man 3 opted to take its own path when it came to telling this story, involving characters like the infamous Dr. Michael Morbius and Kraven The Hunter in an attempt to vary the boss battles. As has so often been the case for movie adaptations, the narrative actually took on different forms based on the consoles the title was played on.

Released on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, and PlayStation Portable, there were ultimately of that story, each of which was criticized for being too short. Comparisons were made to past entries into the series, but the foundations were so solid that Spider-Man 3 still stood as a mighty addition to the webhead’s legacy. It had refined the web-slinging mechanics, bolstered its button-mashing combat style, and evolved its animations to add a comic-book feel to every move. The character models required some work, especially in the villain department, but there’s a nostalgia attached to this game which many players will find difficult to overlook. It’s far from perfect, but it’s hard not to be enthralled by Maguire’s Spider-Man facing off against these iconic rogues while the classic score blasts in the background.

13. Spider-Man And Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994)

Before the movie releases drove the development of Spider-Man video games, Spider-Man And Venom: Maximum Carnage, a team-up title that lived up to its name, was released. Developed by Software Creations and published by Acclaim Entertainment, the side-scrolling beat-em-up has aged superbly.