15 Things You Never Knew About the N64

14. Nintendo Supported a Version of the N64 In China Through 2016

The last official N64 game was a port of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, released in the U.S. in August 2002. That wasn’t the end of the console’s story, though. In 2003, Nintendo announced plans to enter the Chinese market with the iQue Player. Due to a ban on home consoles and piracy issues in China, the iQue player was essentially a modified N64 controller that required all games to be downloaded first at a store and later at home.

Unsurprisingly, sales were not great, though it’s notable that the iQue Player version of some games are considered better for speedrunning. Interestingly, the 14 games released for it included Sin and Punishment, Custom Robo, and Animal Crossing, which were all notable for not being released for the N64 in the U.S. Nintendo continued to support the iQue Player through the end of 2016.

13. A Surprising Number of Notable N64 Games Were Ultimately Canceled

Worldwide, only 388 unique titles were released for the N64. Of those, only 296 games made it to North America. Despite the console’s somewhat small overall library, developers certainly had plans for many more N64. Actually, dozens and dozens of high-profile announced and unannounced N64 games were ultimately canceled due to a variety of factors.

Some of these games were simply ports of notable third-party titles like Diablo and Grand Theft Auto that appeared on PC and PlayStation. Other games, like Resident Evil Zero, Dinosaur Planet, and Eternal Darkness were ultimately retooled and showed up on the GameCube. Then you have all the once-hyped titles that just slowly faded away with little fanfare at the time (like the N64 version of Mother 3). Outside of those slightly more high-profile projects, a few promising titles like the unique platformer Freak Boy and space sim Robotech: Crystal Dreams were scrapped entirely along the way. Canceled games are a common part of any console’s lifespan, but few console libraries are quite as “cursed” as the N64’s.

12. WWF No Mercy has an “Unofficial Roster” You Can Easily Create

Since the N64 arrived in the midst of the infamous Monday Night Wars between the WWF and WCW, the console was home to an unusually large number of professional wrestling games. Several of these games are excellent, but none is more beloved than WWF No Mercy: a game still praised more than two decades after its release for its simple-to-learn gameplay and wealth of customization options. Many fans will tell you it’s still the best wrestling game ever made.

By default, the game has a huge roster of stars from the Attitude Era, but there are also some odd omissions like vampire wrestler Gangrel and former tag team champions The Headbangers. Well, you can actually make pitch-perfect versions of these superstars in the create-a-wrestler mode though, plus a few others (like Shane McMahon’s cronies from the Mean Street Posse). Mind you, these aren’t coincidental creation possibilities. The game even includes all of their pictures. And while they don’t include customization options that are quite as obvious, you can also use this mode to make really, really close versions of wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair who were signed with WCW at the time.