The Best Hidden Characters In Video Games

14. Morinth – Mass Effect 2

In the classic Mass Effect 2, Commander Shepard meets Samara: an elder Asari who needs help tracking down her wayward daughter Morinth who suffers from a rare condition that kills anyone she mates with. Mind you, in Mass Effect, Asaris are known to mate a lot and with almost any other sentient species.

As such, it seems like kind of a no-brainer to take out Morinth. She’s very plainly one of the bad guys. But the Mass Effect games are also known for their open-ended choices, so Shepard is also free to turn on Samara and recruit Morinth as a companion. Unfortunately, Morinth then just spends the rest of the game impersonating her mother. So while there are a few notable changes when you add her to her party (and Sheperd can even try mating with her), the differences aren’t as noticeable as with a lot of other hidden characters.

13. Indiana Jones – Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga went out of its way to cram almost every obscure character you could possibly want to play from the first six Star Wars movies into its roster. But even then, the developers at Traveller’s Tales took it just a little bit further to add George Lucas’s other famous creation to the mix.

Unlocking Indiana Jones is surprisingly easy compared to some of the other characters on this list. You simply watch the brief trailer for Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (another excellent Lego game in its own right), and then purchase Dr. Jones for 50,000 studs. Indy wields his trademark whip and pistol, and as an added bonus, has the same idle animation as Han Solo.

12. Abe Lincoln – Fight Club

There’s just so much wrong with the Fight Club game that launched on the PS2 and Xbox. It’s bad enough that its very existence mocks the film’s entire anti-materialism message, but that could maybe be overlooked if the game was actually good. Spoiler: it’s not. From the ho-hum graphics to the bland gameplay that does absolutely nothing to distinguish itself from other fighting games of the era, Fight Club really has no redeeming qualities. No one talks about Fight Club anymore, but not because that’s the first rule of Fight Club, it’s because the game sucks.

But, if you feel so inclined to actually beat the game with every other character, you will unlock America’s 16th president as a playable character. Why? Well, it’s all thanks to a throwaway line in the film about historic figures the main characters would like to fight. It’s not really worth the trouble to do this, of course, but if you’re so inclined, check out a YouTube video of Honest Abe in action for a quick chuckle.