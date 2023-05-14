Tears of the Kingdom: Most Powerful Armor Sets and Where to Find Them

You can beat Tears of the Kingdom wearing little more than a sword and a prayer if you’d like, but most players will need to acquire some powerful pieces of armor at some point. Though you’ll eventually find valuable individual pieces of gear as you play the game, the very best Tears of the Kingdom armor is limited to armor sets.

Just as in Breath of the Wild, armor sets are thematically united pieces of gear that offer similar benefits. Unlike Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom‘s armor sets don’t offer full set bonuses as soon as you equip every piece. You can actually unlock additional set piece bonuses by upgrading some items at Great Fairy Fountains, but not every set can be upgraded in that way. Furthermore, the specifics of how that process works are still being uncovered as of the time of this writing, so we’ll probably have more to share about them at a later time.

For now, though, you really just need to know that it’s worth hunting down the best armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom for the buffs, booths, and resistances that the individual pieces in those sets offer. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the most powerful armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom and how you can find them.

Hylian Armor Set – The Best Early Game Armor

The Hylian armor doesn’t benefit from any significant bonuses, which means it’s not an especially exciting option in the grand scheme of the game. However, it offers a solid set of defensive stats that will carry you through the early parts of the game when quality armor is a bit harder to come by. You will eventually replace it with some of the other armor sets we’ll be talking about, but it looks great and it does what it needs to.