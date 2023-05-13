Tears of the Kingdom: How to Increase and Respec Hearts and Stamina

Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t quite reach Elden Ring levels of difficulty, but it can be a challenging game. Granted, many of those challenges come in the form of some wicked puzzles, but some of them are based more on traditional combat and exploration hazards. That’s why it’s important to increase your Heart Containers and Stamina Wheel whenever possible.

When you first start the game, though, you’ll probably have no idea how to actually do that. Breath of the Wild fans may recall how the basics of those upgrade systems work, but even they may be thrown off by some of the twists that Tears of the Kingdom introduces to that returning mechanic.

That being the case, here’s a brief rundown of how to increase your Stamina Wheel and Heart Containers in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as how to respec both attributes should you need to do so.

Tears of the Kingdom: How to Increase Hearts and Stamina

To increase your Heart Containers and Stamina Wheel in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to collect Lights of Blessings. Lights of Blessings can be acquired by completing Shrines. Each Shrine rewards you with one Light of Blessing upon completion, and it costs four Lights of Blessing to upgrade either your Heart Containers or Stamina Wheel.