Tears of the Kingdom: How to Follow the Main Story Path and Beat the Game

Most notably, you can’t beat Tears of the Kingdom until you’ve completed every shrine in the Great Sky Island starting area. These shrines give you your core set of abilities, which you will need to reach the final boss. If there is a way to glitch through this entire starting area and go right to Ganondorf, it hasn’t been discovered yet.

Once you have completed that tutorial area, you’ll need to go get the paraglider. Again, there may be a way to skip this part of the process, but it hasn’t been discovered yet. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to acquire the paraglider. This guide will tell you how to do that.

With the paraglider in hand, head to Hyrule Castle. However, Ganondorf isn’t in the castle. He’s in the area below called Hyrule Castle Chasm. You’ll need the paraglider to dive into that chasm and safely land in the area below. There, you’ll find a special area called “Gloom’s Approach.” This is an incredibly dangerous area filled with some of the toughest enemies in the game and environmental hazards. It’s meant to serve as Tears of the Kingdom‘s final challenge, and it certainly does just that.

I should pause here for a second to clarify a few things:

– This area will take you to the final boss. However, most of the things in this area will kill you in one or two hits if you’re just starting out. Certain environmental hazards will also kill you nearly as quickly without the right resistances/special items. Only the best of the best players will be able to survive in this area at the start of the game.

– While not strictly necessary to reach this area, you will need to farm some weapons and other basic items before you can beat the game. After all, you’ll need something to fight the bosses with. At a minimum, you’re looking for several melee weapons, a bow, arrows, and some health/resistance items. While you can acquire a few high-end items in this area, you don’t have a chance of earning them without going into this part of the game with basic gear. Be sure to come in here moderately prepared.