Tears of the Kingdom: Every Amiibo Reward

The toys to life craze may have died down significantly, but Nintendo is still making their proprietary amiibo and inserting amiibo functionality into (most of) their first-party games. Of course that includes the latest Legend of Zelda title.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can scan several amiibo a day to spawn useful items, usually in the form of chests, food, and materials. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild uses amiibo the same way, but quite a few of these collectible statutes have come out since that game launched, so there’s more ground to cover. Plus, Breath of the Wild released six years ago; some gamers might need a refresher on how to use them in a Zelda game.

Tears of the Kingdom: How to Unlock and Use Amiibos

While Tears of the Kingdom players can scan amiibo to acquire a variety of useful (and sometimes tasty) items, they have to unlock that ability first. It won’t take that long, but the process will leave gamers amiibo-less for the first several hours.

In order to scan an amiibo in Breath of the Wild, you first need to unlock the Ultrahand ability. This will let you access the ability menu by holding down the L-button. Look for the amiibo icon, which should be in the lower-left portion of the menu wheel. Oh, and make sure amiibo functionality is on by pressing the + button and selecting Options. The top of this menu should tell you if amiibo scanning is activated. If it says “amiibo disabled,” select the amiibo option and click on “Enable amiibo.” Now you can start scanning.