Tears of the Kingdom: Best Weapons For the Early and Late Game

Few things are more fun than exploring Tears of the Kingdom‘s weapons. Thanks to the game’s new Fuse system, players are capable of creating a nearly infinite supply of powerful weapons. Granted, even the best weapons will still break, but that mechanic allows you to create some genuinely broken weapons that will carry you through the game.

That’s what makes talking about the absolute best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom kind of difficult. While some weapons boast a higher base attack power than others, the best weapons usually require some kind of fusion to reach their full potential. It’s a great system, but it does mean you won’t just find the absolute best weapons laying around in the world.

That being the case, we’re going to break this article down into two sections. The first will tell you some of your best weapon options in the earliest hours of the game. The second section will focus on the weapons and weapon combinations you’ll rely on when you’re taking on the final bosses and other late-game content.

Tears of the Kingdom: Best Early Game Weapons

Are you looking for something to replace those sticks during your first few hours in Tears of the Kingdom? Here are the weapons you should be hunting down and fusing: