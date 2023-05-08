Why Testament of Love Is Legend of Zelda’s Greatest Quest

The quest becomes especially difficult once you find Kafei. It turns out that Kafei was not only turned into a child by Skull Kid but had his Sun Mask stolen from him by Sakon the Thief. He doesn’t believe he can convince Anju that he is actually Kafei without the mask, and he certainly can’t complete their marriage ceremony without it. So you have to find a way to convince Anju to meet Kafei for their wedding, retrieve the Sun Mask, get Kafei to the church on time (so to speak), and let Kafei’s mom know what happened to him along the way for good measure.

I can’t overemphasize how easy it is to mess something up along the way. Did you rescue that old poor old woman on the first night? Too bad, because Salkon will now change his schedule and you won’t be able to acquire a vital piece of information (at least not organically). Were you a little late when meeting a character? There’s a chance that your entire schedule is now off. To make matters worse, the marriage ceremony itself isn’t scheduled to take place until the final moments of the final day. As such, this quest runs through pretty much the entire course of the 72-hour period (less than an hour in real time, minus some stalling tactics), and there is very little room for error.

Mechanically, that makes Testament of Love a microcosm of the entire Majora’s Mask experience. Trade quests in Zelda games are often about figuring out a correct order through often vague clues, but those quests usually allow you to move at your own pace. You’re constantly on the clock in Majora’s Mask, which can easily make an already frustrating and cryptic experience that much more annoying. Like the rest of the Majora’s Mask adventure, some simply find this quest’s requirements too frustrating and vague to ever be properly enjoyed.

However, that’s really the brilliance of the whole thing. It’s a quest that not only asks more of you within the unique context of the game but a quest that rewards you in ways that no other Zelda game possibly could.

A Heart Container You Carry With You

If Testament of Love were in another Zelda game, it would almost certainly follow a more rigid structure that wouldn’t allow you to fail quite so easily. That would make it more accessible, but the twisted beauty of the concept would be lost or lessened.

This is a tale of two lovers who must overcome some truly incredible circumstances to be together again before the end of everything. Curiosity may have encouraged you to learn their stories, but it is your own perseverance that will inspire you to see it through to the end. You tell yourself that you will not let the game break you with its paradoxes and ambiguities. Once you know that two people like Kafei and Anju exist, how can you look at the world and not think of the things you can at least try to do in order to get them back together?