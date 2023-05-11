The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review Roundup – What the Critics Are Saying

To inaugurate their new console, the Switch, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game revitalized and reinvented the entire Legend of Zelda franchise and even the open-world genre. Countless games, including Genshin Impact and Elden Ring, have since channeled the same open-world design energy, but fans didn’t know how Nintendo would follow up their milestone achievement of a game. Would the company continue what Breath of the Wild started or return to the classic Legend of Zelda design for their next Zelda title? More importantly, would Tears of the Kingdom live up to this franchise’s incredibly high standards?

For the most part, Tears of the Kingdom expands on what came before in Breath of the Wild. The game is an open-world adventure that lets players explore Hyrule at their leisure, but this time, players can use new abilities that expand Link’s arsenal and open up new avenues of exploration. Tears of the Kingdom polishes much of what fans loved about Breath of the Wild while also pushing the experience above and beyond the previous game, both figuratively and literally thanks to its floating islands. Even better, it seems that Tears of the Kingdom will tell one of The Legend of Zelda‘s biggest, most impactful, and, hopefully, best stories yet.

So does Tears of the Kingdom live up to its incredible hype? We’ll all get the chance to find out soon, but here is what some of the game’s most notable early reviews have to say.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reviews

Tom Marks, IGN