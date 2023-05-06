Every Legend of Zelda Game Ranked from Worst to Best

A Link to the Past may very well be one of the few truly timeless video games. If anything, its potency increases every time you find yourself thinking of a great Zelda game and you realizing that, in some ways, you’re imagining the core elements of this title.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

For those who did not experience it for themselves, it’s difficult to describe the feeling of seeing and playing Ocarina of Time for the first time. We’d seen grand adventures before, and we’d recently been treated to movie-like cinematic experiences (such as the PS1 Final Fantasy games), but Ocarina of Time was different. It was a grand cinematic adventure that could be freely explored. From the moment you heard that haunting title screen music to the first time you cross Hyrule Field, you found yourself instinctively repeating “How is this possible?”

All these years later, I’m still not sure how to answer that question. We can easily recognize the machinations behind the all-time great dungeons (mostly), the unforgettable boss fights, and the countless secrets, but where did the Ocarina of Time team find such an ample supply of undiluted magic and how did they squeeze it all into an N64 cartridge? More importantly, how did the Ocarina team craft such a magical experience while solving so many of the logistical hurdles that made a 3D adventure like this seem impossible just a year or two before this game’s release?

To this day, Ocarina of Time remains synonymous with the idea of epic gaming adventures. Don’t fret if you never got to experience this game the first time around. Its remasters show why the standard this game set can’t be contained in a mere memory.

1. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Some say that your favorite Zelda game is the one you played first. It’s a saying you hear about a lot of long-running franchises, and there is almost certainly some truth to it. However, Wind Waker wasn’t my first Zelda game. It wasn’t my second, third, or fourth either. Instead, it’s the Zelda game I think back to most often whenever I’m trying to find the words to describe not just what a Zelda game should play like but how a Zelda game should make us feel.

The Wind Waker’s once-controversial graphics not only provide it with a truly timeless look that complements its timeless gameplay but set the tone for what this experience really is. Wind Waker is a classic adventure that harkens back to not just the origins of the series but that desire to quest and explore that once inspired us to turn treehouses and pillow forts into entirely new worlds. Allow that childlike passion and wonder to fuel your journey through some of the very best bosses, dungeons, sidequests, puzzles, and combat that the Zelda franchise has to offer.