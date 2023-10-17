Why Takashi Tezuka Is the Unsung Hero of the Super Mario Franchise

Back-to-the-Basics Approach

The 2006 Nintendo DS title New Super Mario Bros. was the first side-scrolling platformer starring Mario in nearly 15 years, modernizing the gameplay with tightly crafted levels and new power-ups while taking advantage of the DS’ dual-screen functionality. Tezuka held a general producer role on the game but would play a much more active role in the series moving forward. Serving as producer, Tezuka brought the renewed 2D approach to the Wii with 2009’s New Super Mario Bros. Wii, which boasted four-player simultaneous gameplay, with the game becoming the fourth-bestselling game for the Wii overall.

2012 quickly became a pivotal year for Tezuka, who produced both New Super Mario Bros. 2 for the Nintendo 3DS and New Super Mario Bros. U as a launch title for the Wii U. While the former became a strong seller for the 3DS, New Super Mario Bros. U did not visibly help move Wii U units during its initial launch window. This muted response even after the release of the DLC expansion New Super Luigi U less than a year later as part of Nintendo’s costly Year of Luigi initiative. While a strong seller compared to the rest of the Wii U library’s tepid response, New Super Mario Bros. U would truly find its audience on the Nintendo Switch, with Tezuka producing an enhanced port in 2019 rebranded as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Beyond side-scrolling titles, Tezuka also produced 2010’s Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Wii and held a general producer position on 2013’s Super Mario 3D World for the Wii U, another four-player Super Mario platformer taking New Super Mario Bros. U’s gameplay sensibilities into 3D. Both of these games feature hallmarks of Tezuka’s game development sensibilities, sticking with a format that has been proven to work before while refining it for a fresh experience. Super Mario Galaxy 2 is quite similar to the original Super Mario Galaxy (just as Super Mario Bros. 2 is similar to its own predecessor) but features a deepening of gameplay and greater breadth in level design.

Super Mario 3D World takes the New Super Mario Bros. formula and its four-player gameplay, but with the added scope and depth possible by playing as a 3D platformer instead of as a side-scroller.

Through it all, Tezuka remained a constant presence in other Super Mario titles, producing all three Super Mario Maker games and supervising the Mario & Luigi handheld RPG series, based on his experience working with the Paper Mario series and overall familiarity with the franchise.

Takashi Tezuka and Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Tezuka’s biggest project since New Super Mario Bros. U and the biggest title he’s been listed as the sole producer on during his entire tenure with the Super Mario franchise. With a development window lasting since the completion of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in 2019, Tezuka and the rest of the team have enjoyed a lengthy window to let their ideas come to fruition. Nintendo has kept many details about Wonder tightly under wraps, but Tezuka has hinted at gameplay elements that change the appearance of levels rather than necessarily changing Mario himself.

Like Miyamoto and composer and sound designer Koji Kondo, Tezuka has been a part of the Super Mario franchise ever since the plumber first charmed Famicom players in 1985. And though Miyamoto tends to overshadow Tezuka’s recognition with gamers, Tezuka has been a major creative force in Mario’s success for nearly 40 years. That statement certainly isn’t meant to disparage Miyamoto (who has created many of Nintendo’s greatest franchises since his tenure with the company began in 1977) but is instead an effort to shine a bigger spotlight on Tezuka who has effectively worked with Miyamoto for decades in bringing their shared visions to life.