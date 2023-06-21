Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Trailer Is Hiding A Ton of Secrets

Moreover, during her first few seconds onscreen, Daisy managed to challenge and defeat a Chargin’ Chuck (or a similar variation of Koopa) in a shoving contest. Since Chucks are known for their size and strength, this feat raises all sorts of questions. Will Daisy be the strongest playable character in the game? If so, will other characters be better at activities such as jumping and running speed?

Interestingly, the trailer might have confirmed that is indeed the case. Later in the preview, we see Yoshi performing his iconic flutter kick. However, he performed that move while Mario was riding him. At the moment, my best theory is that characters will at least be able to interact with one another and pull off moves they can’t perform individually. If that is the case, then different character combinations could produce unique results. Players might even want to run through the same level multiple times with different characters, as, early in the trailer, a block with Mario’s “M” popped up, which implied that certain objects might only appear for specific characters.

While we’re on the subject of Yoshi, in one of the last clips before the trailer ends, viewers can clearly see four Yoshis running through a hail of thin, barracuda-like Bullet Bills. On one hand, this segment could imply that players can actually have multiple clones of the same character (but possibly only with Yoshi and Toad). However, judging by the corners of the screen, it’s more likely that was actually a Wonder Seed segment. If that is the case, though, then will similar Wonder Seed sections allow us to have multiple Marios and legions of Luigis?

Elephant Mario Is Just the Beginning of Wonder’s Power-Ups

Super Mario games are synonymous with their power-ups. You’ve got the iconic Fire Flower, Mushroom, and Power Star, but the Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailer implies that the game will blur the franchise’s line between power-ups and level gimmicks.

Whoever planned out the trailer knew what they were doing since the video ended with the game’s most meme-worthy addition: a fruit that turns Mario into a bipedal elephant. For now, let’s call it the Elephant Fruit. Since the item popped out of a Question Block, it was clearly meant to be a powerup every character can collect. While the video only showed Mario using the item, It’s only a matter of time before Nintendo reveals what Elephant Luigi, Toad, Daisy, and Peach look like. Of course, artists across the internet will probably post their versions before you are done reading this article.

However, the Elephant Fruit is seemingly only one of many powerups that will litter the final game. In fact, judging by an innocuously blank slot in the UI, players will probably be able to hold backup powerups and use them in emergencies. But what other powerups can players collect? The Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailer included classics like the Fire Flower and Mushroom, but it also previewed some “power-ups” that might not be power-ups at all.