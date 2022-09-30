25 Best NES Games of All Time

However, this title’s mix of puzzle and platforming elements is quite dense for its era and holds up rather well. If you prefer, though, then you could always play the reimagining of this classic that was released on the Wii in 2009 with stunning hand-drawn graphics and a stirring score that perfectly accompanies this poignant tale of friendship and overcoming adversity. – Shawn Laib

24. Duck Hunt

Originally released as an arcade game before getting an NES port in 1985, Duck Hunt is best known for its revolutionary use of the NES Zapper accessory. The famous add-on was essentially a plastic handgun with sensor technology, but it was a great example of the ingenuity Nintendo would later become famous for.

The subject matter may be a little uncomfortable for some given that attitudes toward hunting for sport have soured in many parts of the world in the decades since this title came out. If you choose to look past that, though, Duck Hunt proves to be a simple good time as well as a noteworthy predecessor to some of the company’s later interactive innovations such as motion controls and pointer tech on the Wii. – SL

23. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project

TMNT 2: The Arcade Game may have not offered an arcade-perfect experience, but it came as close to achieving that goal as any NES title ever would. However, it was that game’s somewhat underrated follow-up that fully realized the turtles’ 8-bit potential.

Beyond the usual visual and mechanical improvements that the best video game sequels typically feature, Manhattan Project offered more ambitious levels, an improved soundtrack, and a generally more cohesive experience that felt like it truly belonged on the NES. It’s the kind of game you’ll be happy to return to for as long as it exists. – Matthew Byrd

22. Kid Icarus

The adventure of Pit and his quest to save Palutena gained more interest after those two characters were added to Super Smash Bros. series, but this game deserved far more recognition well before then. With its fascinating setting (mythology always piques our interest) and solid platforming mechanics, Kid Icarus is one of the more unique flavors to try out on the original Nintendo.