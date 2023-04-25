Shigeru Miyamoto Addresses Negative Super Mario Bros. Movie Reviews

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a massive box office hit despite the movie’s generally low critic review scores. Indeed, most people who have seen the movie tend to have both an opinion about the movie itself and those critics who gave it mixed-to-negative reviews. That crowd now includes Super Mario Bros. creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.

In an interview with Japanese media representatives (as translated by Video Games Chronicles), Miyamoto addressed pretty much every aspect of the Super Mario Bros. movie. Naturally, the subject of the movie’s somewhat poor critical reception (at least in the West) came up. Unphased, Miyamoto was surprisingly direct regarding those reviews and how they may have contributed to the movie’s success.

“I did have a level of expectations that this movie would also do well, but I was very surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out,” Miyamoto says. “You need some luck to achieve this level of success for a film. While many foreign critics have given the movie relatively low ratings, I think that also contributed to the movie’s notoriety and buzz.”

Miyamoto goes on to say that he hopes that some fans will eventually say that “the definition of what a movie is has changed because of this film.” That’s…ambitious, though it seems safe to say that many fans (especially younger fans) seem to be generally pleased with how the movie turned out.