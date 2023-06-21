Super Mario RPG Remake Revives the Best Gateway RPG Ever

Nintendo just shocked everyone by announcing that a Super Mario RPG remake will release on November 17 for Nintendo Switch. Mind you, it’s not that such a remake hasn’t been on many fans’ minds in recent…decades. It’s just that so many people have spent so long asking for that remake that most of us assumed that it was never going to happen.

First released in 1996, Super Mario RPG was arguably one of the first “dream” games. Although, to be honest, few could have possibly dreamed of a Super Mario game developed by Square: a company that had just released several of the best RPGs ever made in the span of just a few years. Fewer still could have imagined that such a game would represent the absolute best of Square and Super Mario while still feeling like its own thing.

Yet, for as mythical as Super Mario RPG has become, those who have never played it before and intend to do so later this year may be surprised to find that it’s actually a relatively simple game in many ways. At the very least, it’s much more accessible than most of the other Square RPGs of that era. While words like “accessible” and “simple” are sometimes delivered with venom in modern gaming culture, that’s not the case here. In fact, Super Mario RPG‘s greatest quality may be how it caters to those looking for a reason to love the RPG genre.

Console JRPGs of the SNES era may not have been as daunting as their CRPG counterparts, but they were still notoriously intimidating for many. At a time when platformers and arcade-like titles still dominated the scene, the comparatively deep mechanics featured in games like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger were often a turn-off. Imagine having no experience with RPGs and renting a game like Final Fantasy 6. Seemingly simple concepts like equipment, stats, and basic turn-based strategies might as well have been an alien language. Some found pleasure in getting lost in such adventures and figuring things out. However, it was common for many young gamers to bounce off a title that wasn’t meant to be understood right away, especially if their time with that game was relatively limited.