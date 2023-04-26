Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Global Release Time and Preload Date

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is arguably one of the best Soulslike games out there and is an excellent example of how to produce a licensed title. Thanks to Fallen Order’s reception and sales, a sequel was a foregone conclusion, and now the wait for Jedi: Survivor it is almost over.

EA officially announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor barely a year ago with a trailer that, among other things, teased a release window of 2023. Fast forward to the official reveal trailer, which not only includes some gameplay and Clone Wars-era B1 Battle Droids but a release date of April 28. When does the game actually release on April 28? That depends on where you live.

According to EA’s Twitter account, Jedi: Survivor‘s release time is tied to the Eastern time zone. The game will officially launch when the clock strikes midnight EST. That means, for instance, gamers in the UK will have to wait until 5 am. Meanwhile, gamers in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will get the short end of the gaffi stick. They won’t get to play the game until 1 pm, 2 pm, and even 4 pm in their respective time zones. Conversely, audiences on the West Coast of the United States will technically receive Jedi: Survivor on August 27th. Yes, Los Angeles gamers can technically start playing the game at 9 pm one day before everyone else (though not really wiht the differences in time zones.

If you need a little more info on how the whole thing works, here’s a full breakdown of the Jedi: Survivor release time map: