Star Wars Finally Confirms Fan Favorite Character’s Fate

This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Andor season one.

By this point, we should stop being surprised by the surprises in Star Wars: Andor. What initially seemed like an unnecessary sequel to a prequel to the original trilogy, which itself was a sequel to the prequel trilogy, ultimately became a thoughtful piece of sci-fi storytelling. Instead of following the current Star Wars model of regularly bringing cartoon characters to live action, Andor used the rise of the Galactic Empire to explore notions of resistance, oppression, and, yes, space communism.

So while things looked pretty bad for Andy Serkis‘s reluctant labor leader Kino Loy, recent comments suggest that he may be back. We first met Loy midway through the first season, when Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor was sentenced to imprisonment in Narkina 5. The floor manager of the unit to which Andor is assigned, Kino is initially confident in the justice system. Despite Andor’s objections, Kino believes that if he and his men continue following prison rules, they’ll avoid being killed by the electric floor, serve out their sentences, and be reintegrated into society.

But when Andor finally convinces him that they will be perpetually imprisoned and that the incarcerated vastly outnumber the guards, Kino becomes an unlikely leader in the resistance. When we last see Kino, he’s successfully guided the prisoners outside of the prison walls, urging them all to dive into the water before revealing that he cannot swim.