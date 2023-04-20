New Zealand Time Zone Trick Explained: How to Play New Games Early

Usually, when a new game releases, you might hear about something called the “New Zealand Time Zone Trick” that lets you play the game early. In fact, some Den of Geek articles mention using that little hack as a way to get a head start on the latest AAA titles. Since more and more games allow for a version of that trick, now seems like a pretty good time to explain just how the whole thing works.

At its core, the New Zealand Time Zone Trick works by tricking a console’s online server into thinking you live in New Zealand. Since that country technically reaches midnight before every other region (relative to how time zones work), games tend to release several hours earlier in New Zealand. However, this trick only works for titles that launch at midnight, one time zone at a time. So, if a game launches at midnight in New Zealand before it will launch in your time zone, this trick should work just fine.

If you’re playing on a Nintendo Switch or Xbox console, you can pull off the New Zealand Trick by visiting the Settings menu of your console and resetting your region to New Zealand. For the Nintendo Switch, open the console’s System Settings menu, scroll down to “System,” select “Region,” and set it to Australia/New Zealand.

To use the New Zealand Time Zone Trick on the Xbox Series X/S, open the Settings menu, select “System,” then “Language & Location.” Finally, set your location to New Zealand. Regardless of your console, once finished, restart the system to let the changes take effect.