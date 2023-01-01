PS5 vs. Xbox Series X/S vs. Nintendo Switch – Which Console Won 2022?

We’ve spoken before about how…strange the current-gen console wars really are. In some ways, it feels like we’re still waiting for this generation of console gaming to properly begin. Of course, so long as most gamers need to choose between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, the debate about which console had the absolute best year will inevitably rage on.

Just as we did last year, we’re going to weigh in on the current console wards by assigning each major current console 1 to 3 points in five different categories (with one point going to the last place console in that category, two points going to the second place console, and a full three points to the first place console). Here’s an overview of the categories we’ll be using to rate each console’s year:

Sales – How many units of each next-gen console were sold in 2022? This category is based on the most recently published official sales figure as well as the most reliable available estimates.

Hardware – This category accounts for the advantages (and disadvantages) offered by every piece of hardware in each console’s “family.”