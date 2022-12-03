The Most Underrated and Overlooked Games of 2022

Despite what the name may suggest, much of Arcade Paradise’s gameplay actually sees you manage a laundromat that happens to include an arcade machine or two. However, every load of clothes you wash and every penny you save brings you one step closer to turning the family laundromat into the arcade of your dreams.

It’s that laundromat element that makes this game so special. By the time you actually get to focus most of your time in this game on running the arcade (and playing a few of the cabinets when you can), you will truly feel like you’ve earned some time in the gaming paradise of your own design. Yes, this game leans heavily on nostalgia, but it reminds us that our nostalgia for arcades isn’t just about arcade games. It’s about a culture, a place, and an irreplaceable experience.

10. Tunic

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

There’s been no shortage of great “Zelda-like” games over the years, and, on the surface, Tunic appears to be just that. However, this title has a few tricks up its sleeve that elevates it far above whatever expectations you might have based on that stylistic genre.

Build around the gimmick of assembling and translating a kind of instruction manual, Tunic is one of those games that really forces you to learn the experience as you play. Key parts of the basic Tunic experience are withheld from you right at the start. What keeps that idea from being as frustrating as it would otherwise be is both the joy of this game’s basic action-adventure gameplay as well as the thrill of finally learning the meaning of one of its many little secrets. This is the kind of game that fully embraces the joy of “figuring it out” without forcing you to wade through a daunting Souls-like experience.

9. Core Keeper

Platforms: PC