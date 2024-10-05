The Legend of Zelda’s Scariest Moments of All Time

The Terrors of The Silent Realm

Though 2011’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a largely bright and energetically soaring entry in the series, befitting its aerial premise, the game still features periodic unsettling moments. The biggest instance of this has Link transported to the ethereal Silent Realm to prove his spiritual worthiness, separated from his body and, by extension, all his usual weapons and items. As Link moves to recover Sacred Tears, relics allowing him to escape from the Silent Realm: the pocket dimension’s Guardians and Watchers will periodically awaken and relentlessly pursue him.

From its tension-stoking music to Link himself being completely defenseless, the Silent Realm feels like the Zelda equivalent of Sonic the Hedgehog nearly drowning in his Sega Genesis titles. Zelda players are used to being able to fight back against the most formidable monsters and opponents and, to suddenly take that away, the Silent Realm is a completely different kind of fear and suspense that they won’t be used to. If you are unfortunate enough to aggro a Guardian or Watcher, you run. You run as fast as you can and don’t look back.

Venturing Into The Shadow Temple

Dungeons in The Legend of Zelda games already have an inherently creepy quality to them, often shrouded in darkness, heavily populated by monsters, and containing their own secrets. Ocarina of Time takes that to another level with the Shadow Temple: a dungeon in the latter portion of the game tucked away in Hyrule’s graveyard and built into the kingdom’s subterranean crypt. Making the Shadow Temple all the more deadly and terrifying is that much of it is invisible, with Link having to rely on the Lens of Truth to see his surroundings unless he wants to endure sudden, unexpected death.

Right from its haunting choral arias and harpsichord flourishes, it’s clear that the Shadow Temple is going to be a terror-fueled thrill ride. With a dungeon revolving around the theme of death, right down to Link riding a ship across the Hyrulean equivalent of the River Styx, the Shadow Temple is the most disturbing dungeon Zelda has delivered to date. And more than just set dressing, the abundance of the franchise’s most horrifying enemies, makes this the ultimate haunted house experience.

A Ghost Ship On The Great Sea

2002’s The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on the GameCube shifted the franchise’s animation style away from a more realistic presentation to a cel-shaded cartoon-like style and reimagined much of the Zelda mythos to match these aesthetics. This made for a more innocent and child-like wonder quality to the game but even The Wind Waker could evoke its fair share of chilling moments and did. The most striking of all is the Ghost Ship, which appears only at night and at certain locations in the Great Sea based on the phases of the moon.

Several characters in The Wind Waker speak of the Ghost Ship with visible fear, with the ship itself sure to send chills whenever the player happens to encounter it during their voyages. The HD remaster of The Wind Waker on the Wii U makes venturing inside the Ghost Ship part of the main quest to recover a Triforce Shard, with the remaster also making the vessel more atmospherically creepy with its augmented details. Upon successfully boarding the ship and recovering its treasure, Link is rewarded with a ghostly laugh and inexplicably wakes up the next morning, giving the entire experience a surreal quality that makes the Ghost Ship that much scarier.