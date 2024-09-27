Razer Cortex Giveaway: Enter to Win a Blackwidow V4 Keyboard and More Prizes

This giveaway is hosted in partnership with

It’s a great time to be a PC gamer, with so many great titles and ways to play them on the platform, and it can get even better with Razer Cortex, the free software that can serve as your one-stop shop for all your PC Gaming needs. Whether you want to optimize your games for best performance, consolidate your game libraries in one place, join communities of likeminded gamers, keep track of in-game events, or need a place to find the best deals for all of the games on your wish list, Cortex has you covered, and there’s so much more to discover. You can even earn rewards on Razer Cortex for playing some of your favorite PC titles.

That’s not all the ways Razer Cortex is rewarding gamers. We’re excited to announce our official Razer Cortex giveaway, your chance to deck out your battle stations with cool Razer items. Prizes include five Razer skins for Xbox Series X/S and five skins for PlayStation 5 consoles. One lucky winner will get a Razer Blackwidow V4 mechanical keyboard, the perfect peripheral to complete your PC Gaming setup. You can enter this giveaway by using our the Gleam entry form below!

This giveaway will run from 11 am ET/8 am PT on Sept. 27 and entries will be accepted until 11 am ET/8 am PT on Oct. 11. Winners will be chosen and notified by email. Good luck!